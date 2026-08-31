Warriors stun Lancers

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors pulled off a stunning upset, overpowering the defending four-time champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 81-68, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Considered the underdog, USC instead took charge from the opening tip and never looked back, keeping the Lancers at bay with tough defense and timely three-point shooting.

The Warriors built their biggest lead of 16 points, 66-50, in the fourth quarter behind the steady play of Jhoernel Tangkay and Real Aureo.

Tangkay topscored for USC with 18 points and 11 rebounds to earn Best Player of the Game honors, while Aureo added 15.

James Paolo Gica chipped in 13 points, while Jose Marie Tumabang finished with 12 for the Warriors.

AJ Sacayan led UV with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists, but the defending champions struggled to find their offensive rhythm.

USC’s pressure defense forced UV into 20 turnovers, repeatedly disrupting the Lancers’ offensive sets and preventing them from mounting a sustained comeback.

“We pulled it off with God’s grace and defense. We cannot rely on our offense. UV is the more talented team compared to us. The players understand that. That’s why defense is the biggest factor in that win,” said USC head coach Paul Joven.

UV briefly threatened to turn the tide, but its comeback bid was disrupted when a rotational brownout suddenly halted play at the Cebu Coliseum.

After several minutes, play resumed, but the Warriors picked up where they left off.

USC continued to knock down shots from beyond the arc and maintained its defensive pressure on the Lancers, preserving one of the biggest upsets of the Cesafi Season 26.

For a team that entered the game as the clear underdog, USC sent an early warning to the rest of the league.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats made a strong opening statement, beating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 71-55.

The game remained a tight battle through three quarters, with the lead changing hands eight times and the score deadlocked on five occasions.

However, the Wildcats found another gear in the fourth quarter, pulling away from the Jaguars to secure a convincing victory in their season opener.

The presence of Filipino-British recruit Braebon Ali Thompson, one of five players brought in from Davao, proved to be a game-changer inside the paint for CIT-U.

“His presence on the team is a huge factor. He is very vocal and has great leadership skills with a winning character, and he is a very hard worker in practice. We can rely on him, but a team-first mentality is our mantra, so it’s a give-and-take for all of us. Every player must be an offensive threat,” said head coach Felix “Donbel” Belano in mixed English and Cebuano.

The 23-year-old Thompson was named Season MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the Davao Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. last season.

Thompson wasted no time making his presence felt in his Cesafi debut, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block to claim Best Player of the Game honors.

He received ample support from fellow Davao recruits Garryl Dave Layaguin and John Rodulfa, who chalked up 17 and 13 points, respectively.

For USJ-R, Christian Carl Sollano posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, but the Jaguars could not match CIT-U’s energy and execution down the stretch.

In the high school competition, the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs demolished the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 76-45, while the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons defeated the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 75-64. / JBM