Was it worth it?

Jess Louie V. Bitol

Sto. Niño Mactan Montessori School Inc.

The light from my laptop stings my eyes as I watch my schoolwork pile up and notifications flood in from different group chats. Some classmates do not respond to my messages or complete their assigned tasks. When I look at myself in the mirror, tears roll down my cheeks. I see someone who has had too little sleep, has not been eating properly and feels overwhelmed by responsibilities.

I ask myself, “Are my grades coming at the expense of my mental health and well-being?”

Many students struggle with their mental health. Never-ending activities can overwhelm us, while continuing pressure from parents and relatives adds to the burden. Complaints like “Kapoya ani oi” (This is so tiring) or “Daghana ani oi” (This is too much) are not necessarily signs of laziness. They may express exhaustion or a need for support.

A classmate who seems different from their usual self may be struggling. Check on them and listen without judgment.

These pressures can leave students feeling empty, isolated and unsure where to turn for help. In these moments, access to care and support can help them see a way forward.

Paying attention to students’ mental health is crucial. Helping them feel seen, valued and supported can create a more caring school environment. That alone can give an amazing difference.

Having counselors and other qualified professionals available on school premises gives students a place to seek guidance and speak about their concerns.

Friends can offer support, too. Spending time together, sharing a favorite meal or finding a place to relax may bring comfort. Your presence can help someone feel less alone and you can encourage them to seek additional support when needed.

Your words can have a meaningful impact on someone’s life. Listening without judgment and speaking with compassion can help them feel heard and understood.

Remember, your well-being matters, too. You can care for others while setting boundaries and seeking support for yourself.