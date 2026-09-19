Was Jason Abalos referring to Romualdez?

ALTHOUGH actor and Nueva Ecija provincial board member Jason Abalos did not mention anyone by name, many believe his Facebook post on September 14, 2026, was referring to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“Doctors who are making up illnesses for someone facing a plunder case, do your families feel proud of you? Billions of pesos are involved in that case. It is embarrassing, especially when compared with someone who was jailed for stealing sardines just to feed his family,” Jason wrote.

Romualdez is facing a non-bailable plunder case over alleged kickbacks linked to flood control projects amounting to P7.4 billion. The Ombudsman filed the case against Romualdez and three others on Sept. 7.

Romualdez’s cardiologist, Dr. Rody Sy, had recommended a four- to six-week period of medical management before his transfer, citing concerns over his condition.

However, after an independent medical examination at the Philippine General Hospital, PGH Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi told the Sandiganbayan that Romualdez was clinically stable and did not need continued hospital confinement. The court subsequently ordered his transfer to a detention facility.

Jason’s post came amid the controversy surrounding Romualdez’s medical condition and his request for continued hospital confinement.

Jason did not identify the person he was referring to in his post, and there has been no direct confirmation from him that he was referring to Romualdez. / TRC S