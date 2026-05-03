'Wasabi' effect: How a Cebu detailer turns car care into craft

“It’s a pun,” Lance explained. “Short for ‘Walang masabi’ — nothing left to say. We like to keep things short, so it became Wasabi.”

The name works on multiple levels. It nods to the Japanese car scene he admires, but more importantly, it sets a standard. In a space where car care is often treated as routine maintenance, Wasabi Customs aims for something more deliberate: work so meticulous it leaves clients speechless.

Lance’s relationship with cars didn’t begin in a showroom. It took shape on the rough, unpaved backroads of Palawan, where he watched his father, uncles and grandfather navigate 4x4 vehicles through mud and stone.

That early exposure to function and durability would later meet a different influence — the sleek, stylized worlds of Need for Speed, Gran Turismo and “The Fast and the Furious.”

What emerged from that mix is the identity of his brand: equal parts rugged and refined.

The integrity of the ‘baby’

Starting in 2018 as a solo venture, Wasabi began as “Wasabi Factory” before growing into a full operation supported by partners. But the real shift wasn’t structural — it was cultural.

“I try to make clients feel like they’re not just a transaction,” Lance said.

Treating every vehicle like a “baby” is more than branding. It’s a response to what he sees as the most common issue in car care: damage caused by improper washing and lack of protection.

“I deal with the pressure by putting myself in the client’s shoes,” he said. “I treat their vehicles as if they were my own.”

A culture in transition

Cebu’s car scene is changing. Rising fuel and electricity costs are pushing more drivers toward hybrids and electric vehicles.

But beneath that shift, Lance sees something else: a younger, persistent community still drawn to project cars — machines built, modified, and cared for with intention.

For those looking to enter the space, he offers advice that’s far from romantic.

“Be ready,” he said. “Be ready to fail, be ready to succeed, be ready to be hated. It’s a different kind of fun.”

He pauses, then added a line he lives by: “Without commitment, you’ll never start. Without consistency, you’ll never finish.”

The moment that matters

For Lance, the reward isn’t the branding, the tools, or the growth of the business. It’s the handover.

“It’s when they smile, when they say, ‘It looks so different now,’” he said. “That’s when you know it was worth it.”

When a car rolls out of Wasabi Customs, it isn’t just clean — it’s reintroduced to its owner.

And for a brief moment on Cebu’s busy streets, the result is exactly what the name promises: Nothing left to say. S