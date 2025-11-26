Cebu

Waste firm maintains 24/7 service amid Tino

SunStar Business
Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu kept its Binaliw waste management facility running 24/7 during and after typhoon Tino, helping restore order as debris piled up across Cebu City and Mandaue.

The company also provided aid to 2,700 families in Binaliw, Pit-os and several Consolacion barangays, distributing grocery packs and drinking water with support from Prime Infra Foundation and Manila Water Foundation (MWF).

Volunteers and barangay leaders helped ensure efficient delivery, while PWS and MWF also conducted water rationing in hard-hit Binaliw. Financial aid was extended to affected employees.

“We continue to support our host and neighboring communities,” PWS president Cara Peralta said. / KOC

