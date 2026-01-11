Waste policy halted amid landfill crisis

IMMEDIATE disaster response often forces long-term policy goals to take a backseat, even when the disaster itself underscores the necessity of those very policies. The recent collapse of the Binaliw landfill has created a logistical paradox for Metro Cebu: the incident highlights the critical need for waste management reform, yet the resulting infrastructure paralysis has forced local governments to pause the implementation of stricter collection rules.

The decision to defer

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, that the City is postponing the full implementation of its “no segregation, no collection” policy. Originally targeting a Feb. 1 start date, the enforcement is now on hold. The decision comes in the wake of the Jan. 8 landslide at the Binaliw landfill, which killed six people, left 31 missing and disrupted waste disposal operations.

Archival stated the deferment addresses immediate logistical and humanitarian concerns. The City is also bracing for a surge in garbage generation during the upcoming Sinulog 2026 festivities. While the timeline has shifted, the mayor emphasized that the delay is temporary and necessary to stabilize waste collection during the crisis.

The financial and structural context

The postponement occurs against a backdrop of severe fiscal constraints for Cebu City. The urgency to reform waste management is driven not just by environmental mandates but by economic reality. Archival noted that the City generates approximately P100 million in revenue (the money the City collects annually from garbage fees), significantly less than its annual expenses for garbage-related services, which range from P550 million to P600 million.

A large portion of the City budget is allocated to social services, including hospitalization, scholarships, senior citizen benefits and the Champ (City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program) health program. Efficient waste management is viewed as a mechanism to control costs. The landfill crisis has reinforced the administration’s resolve to eventually enforce the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, utilizing the current pause to reorganize collection systems that were severed when the landfill collapsed.

Why this matters

The stakes extend beyond garbage collection schedules. The collapse of a major disposal facility tests the resilience of Metro Cebu’s sanitation infrastructure. Without a functioning landfill, the burden shifts to temporary transfer stations and the ability of households to manage their own waste.

Failure to manage waste during this interim period poses public health risks, particularly with the influx of visitors expected for Sinulog. The situation places the responsibility on residents to minimize waste generation as the government struggles to maintain collection routes without a primary dump site.

Voices and perspectives

Officials maintain that the policy remains the ultimate goal, framing the delay as a tactical adjustment rather than a retreat.

“If waste is segregated properly, it goes to where it belongs,” Archival said, referring to the diversion of waste to composting sites and recycling centers.

He emphasized the connection between the disaster and the policy: “That’s why it’s very important to understand how the landfill works. One way is segregation.”

Regarding the delay, Archival clarified the administration’s stance. He added that the postponement should not be interpreted as a retreat from the policy, but as a necessary adjustment amid extraordinary circumstances.

Regional impact and Mandaue City

The ripple effects of the Binaliw closure have crossed municipal borders. Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has implemented emergency measures, opening a temporary garbage transfer station in Barangay Umapad on Saturday, Jan. 10.

Mandaue City is diverting biodegradable waste to the Mandaue Green Learning Park for composting and sending recyclables to a materials recovery facility in Consolacion. Ouano warned that mixed or improperly segregated garbage could overwhelm the temporary system.

To manage the volume, Mandaue City has imposed a cluster-based dumping schedule from Monday to Saturday at the transfer station, assigning specific time slots for barangay garbage trucks.

Operational adjustments

Cebu City plans to use the interim period to adopt a “carrots and sticks” strategy. This approach combines penalties for violators with incentives for compliance. Under the plan, recyclables will be diverted to junk shops and recycling banks supported by community organizations, while organic waste will be sent to composting facilities.

The original timeline designated Jan. 1 to 15 for awareness campaigns and Jan. 16 to 30 for a dry run. While the Feb. 1 full enforcement is delayed, the City Government indicated the pause cannot be indefinite.

What lies ahead

The focus now shifts to how quickly the City can stabilize waste operations while conducting search and retrieval operations at the landslide site. Archival indicated that the timeline could extend to mid- or late February depending on the situation at Binaliw.

Residents and barangay officials must now navigate a period of provisional waste management. The success of the eventual policy implementation will likely depend on how effectively the City manages the transition from disaster response back to regulatory enforcement. / EHP