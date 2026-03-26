Waste-to-fuel plant eyed

FOLLOWING its commitment to improve waste management, the Provincial Government has announced its plans to install a waste-to-fuel facility at its existing materials recovery facility (MRF) near the Marcelo Fernan Palace of Justice, the building that was formerly used by Cebu City courts and prosecutor offices and abandoned after it suffered damages during the 2013 earthquake.

The project aims to cut waste volume by 30 percent as a faster alternative to a long-term waste-to-energy (WTE) project, according to Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces.

Empaces said on Thursday, March 26, 2026, that the Province is assessing a less costly waste-to-fuel option.

“That Clean Cebu Campaign we launched starts at home—if we begin it here, we hope other LGUs will follow,” Empaces said in a mix of Cebuano and English. The move comes a week after the Provincial Government launched the Clean Cebu Campaign on March 19 to improve solid waste management among local government units.

“Basically, this is one of the options being considered by the Province as we move to strengthen the implementation of solid waste management,” he said.

Empaces said the Provincial Government is studying if the waste-to-fuel facility will fit within the existing MRF before its targeted installation in April. Once operational, the facility will process plastic waste and convert it into fuel.

“The plastics will be processed there into fuel,” he said.

Empaces said around 30 percent of collected waste may be converted into fuel, which the Province plans to use for its own operations, particularly for generators in Capitol-run hospitals.

“That way, it also results in energy savings, instead of us constantly buying fuel,” Empaces said.

Empaces said the initiative aligns with the National Government’s energy response after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a State of National Energy Emergency on March 24, 2026. The declaration, under Executive Order 110, came as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East affected global oil production and transport.

Technology

The Provincial Government is considering technology from JCA 1221 Holdings Inc. for the waste management project. The company uses zero-waste pyrolysis technology to convert plastic into fuel, such as gasoline and diesel.

The system can process up to five tons of residual waste per day. It is expandable, designed to meet Clean Air Act standards, and integrates septage treatment with water reuse capabilities.

The proposed facility is similar to an installation at an MRF site in Barangay Cancohoy, Del Carmen, Siargao. It requires 500 to 700 square meters of space and costs about P10 million for equipment.

Lenient implementation

The Clean Cebu Campaign, launched on March 19, is a Provincial Government-led initiative urging LGUs to improve solid waste management systems.

Despite the mandate under Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, Empaces said many LGUs struggle with implementation, particularly with waste segregation at the source.

“Ang challenge man gyud sa Solid Waste Management is segregation sa source, which is sa balay (The real challenge in Solid Waste Management is segregation at the source, which is at the household level),” he said.

“Kay karon man gud, lenient kaayo ang pag-implement sa law (Because right now, the implementation of the law is very lenient),” he said.

In a report from SunStar Cebu on March 20, RA 9003 requires LGUs to divert at least 25 percent of waste from landfills, bans open dumps, and mandates materials recovery facilities so only residual waste is disposed of.

Former Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Elisea Gozun said that while LGUs in Cebu completed initial plans in 2001, implementation stalled.

In Cebu City, the Binaliw landfill collapse led to its temporary closure, forcing waste hauling to Aloguinsan over 60 kilometers away. This doubled costs and prompted Mayor Nestor Archival to delay the “no segregation, no collection” policy.

Immediate solution

Following the campaign, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued a memorandum directing stricter waste segregation and the study of waste-to-fuel technology.

Empaces said the Province aims to serve as a model for other LGUs.

“We are seriously looking at this kay if maayo ang system ug process namo, we hope nga all other LGUs will do the same,” he said.

Empaces said waste-to-fuel technology is an immediate and cost-efficient solution, compared to intermediate options such as landfills and biogas, and long-term solutions like WTE facilities. He said improving segregation and composting could significantly reduce waste.

“If Solid Waste Management is strongly implemented and composting is practiced, wet waste can simply go back to the soil and be turned into fertilizer,” he said.

WTE challenge

The Provincial Government continues to explore WTE options and is searching for a site. However, the project faces challenges, including a P20 billion estimated cost, the lack of a suitable location, and the need for coordination among Metro Cebu LGUs.

“Waste-to-energy is really a long-term solution, but we are still looking into the site—where it will actually be located,” Empaces said.

He said a WTE facility requires cooperation among Metro Cebu LGUs to ensure sufficient waste supply.

“The challenge sa WTE karun is dapat magkasinabot ang Mandaue City, Cebu City, Talisay City, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu nga ilang basura ilabay gyud didto kay usik man (The challenge with waste-to-energy now is that Mandaue City, Cebu City, Talisay City, Consolacion, and Lapu-Lapu City must agree to send their waste there; otherwise, it would be a waste),” he said.

Empaces said the high investment cost also poses a challenge.

“Pila man ang investment sa WTE, P20 billion unya dili nila mabalik ang revenue kay naa silay kaugalingong facilities nga gihimo per LGUs (The investment for a waste-to-energy facility is around P20 billion, but they may not be able to recover the revenue since LGUs already have their own facilities),” he said.

Governor Baricuatro announced on Jan. 9 that the Provincial Government is pushing for a WTE facility to address the growing garbage problem and its environmental impacts, such as flooding and landfill risks. She said the project will be pursued through a public-private partnership and is currently in the planning stage.

Waste sources

Garbage to be processed under the program will come from Province-run facilities in Cebu City, including Larsian (formerly Sugbo Sentro Fuente Osmeña), Sugbo Sentro in IT Park, the north and south bus terminals, the Capitol and Museo Sugbo.

At present, waste from these facilities is transported to a landfill in Aloguinsan. Once the waste-to-fuel system is in place, all waste from these sites will instead be processed into fuel.

Segregation and volume

The Capitol is also strengthening waste segregation measures. Empaces said biodegradable or wet waste will be used for composting, while dry waste such as plastics will be processed through the waste-to-fuel facility. Composting operations are being eyed at a Provincial Government-owned facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Provincial General Services Maintenance head Jason Maceren said daily waste collection from Capitol-run facilities is estimated at:

[]Capitol: 20 cubic meters;

[]Larsian: eight to 10 cubic meters;

[]IT Park Sugbo Sentro: eight cubic meters;

[]Cebu North Bus Terminal: three cubic meters;

[]Cebu South Bus Terminal: 10 cubic meters; and

[]Museo Sugbo: one cubic meter.

Currently, one to two dump trucks transport waste daily to the Aloguinsan landfill. Each truck consumes around 80 liters of diesel per day, costing about P8,000 daily for collection and hauling. Previously, when waste was disposed of at the Binaliw landfill, fuel consumption was lower at around 40 liters per day. / CDF