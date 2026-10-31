‘Waste Ways and Weighs’ launched at Gothong High

Franzine Mhyer Taladua / DCGMNHS

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival launched the “Waste Ways and Weighs” program at the Albino Gym of Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School (DCGMNHS) on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, empowering students to take an active role in proper waste management and environmental protection.

The program focuses on proper waste segregation, collection, recycling, and the systematic weighing of waste generated within the school. It aims to instill responsible disposal habits among students, encouraging them to practice environmental awareness both on campus and in their local communities.

During the event, Assistant School Principal Barry O. Dolloso emphasized the importance of collective action among students and school personnel in addressing solid waste issues. He urged the entire school community to actively support the initiative to keep Cebu City clean.

For his part, Archival stressed the urgency of segregation and recycling to reduce the volume of garbage sent to landfills. He recalled the January 2026 tragedy at the Binaliw landfill, where a fatal garbage landslide underscored the risks of unmanaged waste.

In an interview, Archival explained that the initiative aims to prevent recyclable materials from being discarded

needlessly.

“We need to institutionalize it. We should pass a law that requires schools to segregate. Plastics should be placed in designated areas so they can be reused,” Archival said, highlighting the need for a systematic, citywide framework for school waste management.

The mayor noted that collected plastics and other recyclables could be brought to designated city eco-stations. He also shared plans for the City Government to purchase collected plastics at P1 per kilogram in 2027 as a financial incentive for

participating residents.

School Principal Dr. Charlie L. Salve expressed his gratitude to Mayor Archival for choosing Gothong MNHS as a key partner for the program. Archival also announced donations for the Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG) and the Youth for Environment in Schools Organization (YES-O) to help fund their ongoing environmental projects.

Through “Waste Ways and Weighs,” the school community is expected to deepen its engagement in responsible waste management and contribute to the city’s broader vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future.