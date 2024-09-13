‘Water Conservation Month’ revived

AFTER 17 years, Cebu City will revive its celebration of Water Conservation Month this September, alongside a series of activities focused on promoting water conservation.

This, as overflowing developments in the city are feared to jeopardize the future generation’s access to healthy and sustainable water.

“Our water resources essential to our very existence are under threat. Persistent abuse and degradation, over pumping and population have placed our rivers in jeopardy, and the conditions of rivers like Guadalupe reflect not just an environmental crisis but a threat to our economic and social well being,” said Lemuel Felisario, chairperson of the Cebu City Rivers Management Council (CCRMC) in a press conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

The CCRMC, established in 2004 through a Cebu City ordinance, is tasked to restore, manage, and protect river systems through community involvement and sustainable practices.

“We are here right now to open, to reactivate what we have started… We aim that with this month, Water Conservation Month, we want to celebrate and we want to show a manifest, our intention, our advocacy for generations to come ,” said Felisario.

Water Conservation Month was only once observed in 2007. It was initiated by the Cebu Uniting for Sustainable Waters, a non-governmental organization (NGO).

“It’s been 17 years and we need to revive the celebration… so this is very timely that after 17 years, we are going to revive, celebrate the September Water Conservation Month and Sustainable Management,” said Edgar Gabisan, former coordinator of the Cebu City Academe Network.

The network had conducted 12 local river summits; however, due to internal challenges and lack of funds, the summits were discontinued in 2022, Gabisan said.

“We will be expecting so much … from the LGU, Metro Cebu Water District and majority of colleges and universities if not all,” said Gabisan.

Activities

“We initially planned to implement these activities last year, but lacked the necessary manpower,” said Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) officer-in-charge Reymarr Hijarra when asked what prompted Cebu City to revive the celebration.

Hijarra said with the appointment of Felisario as the new chairman of CCRMC and his full team of secretariats, the agency now has the needed resources to move forward.

“While I cannot speak for the previous administrations, I can confirm that the current members of the rivers management council have made the decision to proceed with the proposed actions,” he said.

Among the activities lined up are bamboo planting scheduled on Sept. 21, and a citywide cleanup, with an additional bamboo planting event in Ayala Heights.

There are also plans to create a storybook from this initiative. / CDF