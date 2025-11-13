Water deliveries to Mandaue barangays still struggling after Tino ongoing

THE Mandaue City Government continues to deliver water to several barangays still struggling with limited supply following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) head Buddy Ybañez said that while the majority of areas in the city now have access to water, some barangays are still experiencing shortages or weak water pressure.

“As of now, most parts of Mandaue already have water, but there are still some areas with no water at all. There are also places where the water is running, but the pressure is very weak,” he said.

He said the City Government, together with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and several private partners, continues to assist barangays in delivering water to affected communities.

“For those areas that still don’t have water, the City is helping through water distribution,” he said.

“Some barangays have their own tankers, while others rely on the City’s support. The BFP and our private partners are also helping us deliver water. Some volunteers even offered their trucks, while others were hired by the city to help with delivery,” he added.

Ybañez said the City is closely monitoring water needs in each area, with some receiving deliveries once or twice a day depending on the severity of the shortage.

“Before we deliver water, we always coordinate with the barangay officials,” he said. “They organize the residents in their areas so that people can line up properly and avoid any commotion. Barangay personnel are also there to maintain peace and order during the distribution.”

Among the barangays that continue to receive water deliveries are Paknaan and Umapad, which were among the areas most affected by Typhoon Tino.

“There are still parts of Paknaan and Umapad that have no water, so we’re continuously delivering to them. Thankfully, there are also barangays that already have their own water systems, so their supply has returned,” he said.

He admitted that it is difficult to determine the exact percentage of areas where water has been restored because some residents had no water connections even before the typhoon.

“The water percentage is hard to compute because there are areas that didn’t have water to begin with especially those not connected to MCWD,” he said, referring to the Metropolitan Cebu Water District.

“Our main goal right now is to make sure every community has access to water, with the help of the city, barangays, and our private partners,” he added.

Ybañez also pointed out that water supply issues are connected to ongoing power restoration efforts.

“Our water source depends on electricity. Some areas still don’t have power, which affects the water flow. But we’re thankful that other parts already have both water and electricity restored. And for those with their own water pumps at home, once power returns, their water comes back too,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Ybañez assured residents that the City Government and its partners are working tirelessly to ensure that all households have access to clean water.

“We’re all working together, Mandaue City, our barangays, and our partners to bring water to every family who needs it. We know how difficult it is to live without water, so we’ll keep going until everyone has access again,” he said. (ABC)