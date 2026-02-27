Water district proposes P358M infra expansion

THE Carcar Water District has proposed a P358.11-million expansion of its water supply system and the construction of two septage treatment plants to address increasing demand and sanitation needs in Carcar City.

The proposal, detailed in the district’s Environmental Performance Report and Management Plan (EPRMP), outlines a Level 3 water supply project intended to serve an estimated 140,308 residents across 15 barangays.

The report cited a 2.80 percent annual population growth rate and projected domestic water demand to range from 14.03 to 18.24 million liters per day. When accounting for a 20 percent allowance for non-revenue water and additional commercial requirements, total system capacity is projected to exceed 22 million liters per day by 2030.

This was in response to a substantial supply deficit and the absence of centralized septage treatment facilities in the city. It notes that many households rely on individual septic systems and identifies risks to groundwater and coastal aquifers, as well as potential impacts on rivers such as Minag-a and Valladolid.

The expansion includes the construction of two septage treatment plants, with STP 1 located in Barangay Tuyom and STP 2 in Barangay Napo, each with an estimated cost of P110 million.

The facilities are designed to provide centralized septage management.

The remaining P138.11 million of the total project cost is allocated to other infrastructure components. Of this, P55.2 million is earmarked for 23 new deep well pumping stations in various barangays, including Ylaya in Bolinawan, Talamban in Napo and Luan-luan in Poblacion 1, with each station estimated

at P2.4 million.

Another P28.35 million is set aside for water storage tanks, including the reservoir in Dandan, Poblacion 1 and tanks in Mahayahay, Guadalupe, Perrelos and

Mantepassi, Bolinawan.

Project timeline

The expansion of the pipeline network, covering approximately 100 kilometers of transmission and distribution lines using high-density polyethylene and ductile iron pipes, accounts for P54.56 million.

According to the EPRMP, the pumping stations will use high-efficiency, variable-speed submersible pumps with generator backup systems. Storage facilities will utilize glass-fused-to-steel bolted tanks.

For the septage treatment plants, technologies evaluated include Sequencing Batch Reactor, Activated Sludge Process and Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor systems.

The report said that the project sites are located outside major protected areas and that environmental management measures include groundwater monitoring and mitigation of construction-related impacts.

A perception survey conducted in March 2025 indicated that 95 percent of respondents expressed support for the project.

Completion of the environmental impact assessment process and submission of final documentation are targeted by April 2026.

A public hearing has been scheduled on March 17, 2026 for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) of the proposed expansion. / EHP