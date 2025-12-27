Water finally flows to Busay

AFTER more than three decades of living without a reliable source of water, residents of Sitio NHA (National Housing Authority) and nearby areas in Barangay Busay, Cebu City have finally gained access to potable water supplied by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), marking a major milestone for the upland community.

In a Facebook post by Cebu City News, Mayor Nestor Archival on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, personally inspected the newly installed MCWD stub-out connections that are now serving at least 240 residents in the area.

The inspection highlighted the City Government’s efforts to bring basic services to upland barangays that have long been underserved.

The project officially began with a groundbreaking ceremony last September attended by Archival and MCWD officials led by general manager Edgar Donoso.

Supply problem

The ceremony signaled the City Government’s commitment to address the long-standing water supply problem of residents living in elevated and hard-to-reach communities such as Sitio NHA.

According to the MCWD, a total of 12 stub-out connections have already been installed in Sitio NHA and its adjacent areas.

These connections now provide residents with improved access to water after decades of relying on limited and unreliable sources.

Six additional stub-outs are scheduled for installation in January 2026.

Once completed, these additional connections are expected to benefit at least 120 more residents, including families residing in a nearby relocation site.

For the residents of Sitio NHA and surrounding areas, the availability of a stable water supply marks the end of years of hardship caused by the absence of dependable access to water.

During the MCWD pipe-laying activity held at the NHA Chapel in September, Archival said the project should bring immediate relief to families who have long suffered from limited access to water.

For years, many of these families have depended on daily water deliveries provided by the Department of Public Services.

Residents expressed relief and gratitude as water finally flowed into their community after decades of waiting, describing the development as a long-overdue improvement that will significantly ease daily life and improve overall living conditions in the upland barangay. / CAV