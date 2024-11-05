Water firm pushes for sustainable solutions

VIVANT Water, the water infrastructure arm of Cebu-based conglomerate Vivant Corp., is committed to pioneering sustainable water solutions in the Philippines, using Cebu as a model for its future water projects.

Speaking at the 30th Philippine Water Works Association International Conference and Exhibition in Boracay, Jess Anthony Garcia, chief executive officer of Vivant Water, addressed the growing need for resilient water infrastructure in the face of climate change and water scarcity.

“At Vivant Water, we are working to integrate desalination technology into local water systems -- sufficient to meet the needs of at least 100,000 people in Metro Cebu,” Garcia said during his talk entitled “Integrating Seawater for a Resilient Water Future.”

Garcia also underscored the importance of diversifying potable water resources and how the collaboration of private and public sectors is detrimental to ensuring water security for generations.

“We aim to protect the region’s limited freshwater resources by reducing pressure on groundwater aquifers. Through this initiative, the company hopes to create a climate-resilient future that safeguards Cebu’s future” he said.

Vivant Water had the first water out of the first skid/train of its plant in Isla Mactan Cordova Corp., making history as the first company to construct a utility-scale seawater desalination facility in the Philippines.

The 20 million liters per day (MLD), expandable up to 50 MLD, seawater desalination plant in Cordova, Cebu will be fully operational before the end of the year.

This project is Vivant’s attempt to provide a sustainable solution to Cebu’s water crisis as it is expected to produce potable water that will satisfy the daily consumption of roughly 20,000 households.

The Philippine Water Works Association International Conference and Exhibition gathered government officials, water utility experts and environmental advocates to discuss the urgency of implementing climate-resilient and sustainable water and wastewater management practices. / KOC