THE Cebu Provincial Government plans to nearly triple its 2027 funding allocation for water treatment plants as it strengthens water security ahead of the looming effects of Super El Niño.

“We cannot wait until communities experience shortages before we act. We must anticipate risks, understand our vulnerabilities, and invest in solutions before these challenges become crises,” Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said during the opening of the two-day Cebu Water Summit 2026 on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Baricuatro did not disclose the current allocation or proposed 2027 amount.

She also called for a common Cebu Provincial Water Security Agenda to identify priorities, improve coordination, mobilize investments and establish clear responsibilities for water projects.

She said water security should be integrated into the province’s development plans, investment priorities and annual budgets, with progress measured by the number of communities gaining reliable access to water.

The planned increase comes as the province expands its emergency water supply infrastructure.

Of six identified government-owned water treatment plants, two in Moalboal and

Barili are operational. Construction of four others in Barili, Malabuyoc, Oslob and Tabogon is being fast-tracked.

The facilities are intended to serve as water sources and refilling stations for delivery trucks. The province has yet to disclose their combined production capacity or the completion dates of the remaining plants.

From commitments to investments

Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers Cebu Chapter Vice Chair Dr. Evelyn Taboada said the summit should move beyond discussions and previous commitments toward measurable results.

“Policy papers do not lay pipelines, nor do they replace 30-year-old ones. Resolutions do not rehabilitate degraded watersheds. Pledges alone cannot fill an empty tap or container,” Taboada said.

She urged stakeholders to assess whether previous commitments had reduced non-revenue water, developed additional potable water sources and restored and protected critical watersheds.

“Before we make new promises, we must ask: Where do we stand on our commitments we made in previous years? Accountability means measuring actual outcomes,” she said.

Taboada identified seven dimensions of water security: supply and sanitation, water productivity, quality, equity, disaster management, environmental protection and governance.

She also called for sustainable investments in water supply infrastructure, rainwater catchment systems, wastewater treatment facilities and nature-based solutions.

Private sector participation

Cebu Provincial Planning and Development Office head Elizar Sabinay Jr. said the province was seeking greater participation from private water providers to develop water sources and improve distribution.

“We need investment. The Province can’t do it alone,” Sabinay said in an interview.

He said Cebu has several potential water sources, but the challenge is developing infrastructure to connect them to households and businesses.

“Water sources is not really an issue in Cebu; we have a lot of water sources. It’s just really developing it, making sure it connects to the residents, it connects to the commercial, it connects directly to the people,” he said.

Sabinay said the summit would allow government agencies and private providers to present their initiatives and identify areas where their interventions could complement one another.

He cited Liloan, where residents receive water services from both the Metropolitan Cebu Water District and private provider Helpmate.

Coordinating these initiatives would help identify communities already receiving interventions and those needing additional investments.

While the Province cannot compel private companies to participate, Sabinay said it was encouraging them to work together.

“We can’t compel and mandate them to help us, but it’s a common denominator that we are at water crisis, we need to work together,” he said.

He added that the PPDO would coordinate the follow-through on summit commitments with provincial and national government agencies and private stakeholders.

Building on previous summits

Maria Nenita Jumao-as, chief of the University of San Carlos–Water Resources Center, said the first Cebu Water Summit in 2023 brought government agencies, private companies and water experts together to improve coordination among institutions implementing separate water programs.

This year’s gathering seeks to move discussions toward infrastructure development.

“We want to talk and talk, but a little bit deeper now, because we need action. We need infrastructure—both gray and soft infrastructure. We need people to invest in those infrastructure,” she said.

Jumao-as also urged the media to provide accurate information about Cebu’s water situation, particularly amid public concerns and discussions on social media.

“I hope this summit will sort of calm things down and tell the truth. Tell the truth. Not over-excitement, but really what is happening, to back it through what we observe,” she said.

Flood mitigation

Aside from water supply, the summit also tackles flooding and interventions communities can adopt to reduce flood risks.

Sabinay said local and international experts would share practices that could be replicated at the community and barangay levels.

He said flood mitigation requires a combination of green infrastructure, including nature-based solutions, and gray infrastructure, or structural interventions.

“Dili pwede nature-based solutions lang, dili pwede structural intervention lang. It should be a combination of both, depends on the location of that area,” he said.

He said appropriate interventions would depend on the characteristics and needs of each location. / CDF