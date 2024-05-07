Water ‘not a problem’ in billeting quarters

DESPITE the water shortage in some parts of Cebu City, the billeting quarters of participants of the 2024 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) Meet have had no problem with supply.

The Cebu City School Division had seen to it that there was enough water at the 20 elementary and secondary public schools that currently house student-athletes, coaches, teachers, division heads and support staff from various schools’ divisions from Negros Oriental, Siquijor and Bohol for them to take a bath, freshen up and do their laundry during their weeklong stay.

In an interview on Monday, May 6, 2024, Nancy Manguilimotan, City Central Elementary School principal, told SunStar Cebu that water is not a concern for them since the school has a deep well.

The City Central Elementary School at the corner of Osmeña Blvd. and P. del Rosario St. is hosting more than 800 delegates from Negros Oriental.

Manguilimotan said supply from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District has been unreliable in the past few weeks, and she attributed this to the effects of the ongoing drought.

She said the City has stationed fire trucks outside the school as a backup source of water.

However, she clarified that the water from their deep well is only for washing, and not for drinking.

She said the delegations’ various committees were tasked to procure potable water as well as food.

Manguilimotan said aside from the communal bathroom and additional portalets, some classrooms are equipped with bathrooms. There is also a designated shower area, she said.

She said they’ve also installed additional electric fans and cooling appliances in each occupied classroom.

She said delegates have their three meals a day in a communal area, which is usually the gym.

The principal said maintenance personnel collect and throw away garbage every night to ensure cleanliness.

SunStar Cebu also visited the Zapatera Elementary and High School, which hosts over 1,000 Cebu City delegates.

It too has a deep well for water for bathing and washing.

In an interview with some delegates, they said concerns about their accommodations have been well addressed.

Cviraa organizers have maximized the use of technology to monitor the delegates’ safety and whereabouts in real time through the use of Quick Response and barcodes embedded in the ID of each delegate.

That way, they can track if the delegates have returned to their billeting quarters, Manguilimotan said.

On Tuesday, May 7, Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages told SunStar Cebu that all has been going smoothly since the Cviraa’s opening last Saturday, May 4. He said there have been some medical-related concerns, but nothing serious since safety of the student-athletes has been the organizers’ top priority. / EHP WITH A REPORT FROM JJL