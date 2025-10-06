Water restoration efforts continue in northern Cebu

RESTORATION of water systems in northern Cebu continues following the recent earthquake, with varying levels of progress reported by local government units as of Sunday, October 5, 2025.

According to Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office’s (PDRRMO) 10 a.m. situation report on Monday, October 6, 2025, Bogo City has restored 60 percent of its water supply with assistance from 16 water tankers sourced from other local government units (LGUs) and private donors.

San Remigio and Daanbantayan have achieved full restoration, supported by tankers from the Bureau of Fire Protection and Aloguinsan.

Medellin reported 75 percent restoration, while Tabuelan and Sogod have restored 80 and 90 percent of their systems, respectively.

In Tabogon, water supply remains intermittent due to a malfunctioning pump house in Barangay Taba, with five tankers deployed from Carcar, Filipino-Chinese groups, and JJ.

Borbon, meanwhile, has restored only 10 percent of its water system and is being assisted by seven water tankers.

According to the PDRRMO, other water lines across affected areas remain under observation, with additional support from Cebu City, Pulambato, and Toledo. (CDF)