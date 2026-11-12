Water security strategy needed

CEBU Consumers’ Rights Advocates (CCRA) is calling for a comprehensive water security strategy for Cebu, citing the need to strengthen the region’s preparedness for prolonged supply disruptions and possible El Niño conditions following a reported 17-hour water interruption affecting consumers of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

CCRA lead convenor Nathaniel Chua said the disruption raises concerns about the resilience of Cebu’s water supply system, particularly its capacity to withstand emergencies lasting up to 72 hours.

In a statement, the group said even temporary water interruptions could have significant consequences for public health, sanitation and economic activity, particularly for hospitals, schools, restaurants and other businesses that rely on continuous water supply.

It also warned that Cebu cannot afford to wait for widespread shortages before putting in place measures to address potential El Niño conditions and prolonged dry periods.

CCRA is urging MCWD, local government units, water resource managers and relevant national agencies to develop a coordinated water security program covering alternative water sources, infrastructure resilience and emergency preparedness.

Among its recommendations are the development of supplementary water sources, protection of watersheds and groundwater resources, and wider adoption of rainwater harvesting.

The group also called for the rehabilitation and expansion of existing water infrastructure, including measures to reduce water losses from aging and leaking pipelines, as well as the establishment of emergency water reserves.

For emergency preparedness, CCRA proposed identifying alternative water distribution routes, strengthening coordination among disaster response agencies and water service providers, and educating communities on water conservation and emergency response.

Chua said water security should be treated as a public welfare responsibility, requiring transparent planning, adequate investments and consumer-centered policies.

The group acknowledged the technical, financial and operational challenges involved in maintaining a reliable water distribution system but stressed that water providers must continuously improve their capacity to deliver dependable services.

CCRA also urged MCWD to engage affected consumers, explain the circumstances surrounding the reported 17-hour interruption and disclose measures being implemented to prevent similar incidents.

The group said Cebu must assess whether its existing water supply infrastructure and emergency response mechanisms can withstand a prolonged disruption, warning that consumers should not have to wait for a major water crisis before water security becomes a priority. / KOC