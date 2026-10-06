Water shortage looms

CEBU’S water supply could face a 25,000-cubic-meter-per-day shortfall during the expected dry period, as the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) anticipates declining production from its surface-water and groundwater sources.

MCWD Chairman Ruben Almendras said the district expects production from surface water to decline by about 20,000 cubic meters per day, while groundwater production could fall by another 5,000 cubic meters per day.

Together, the projected decline is equivalent to about 25 million liters of water a day—a volume MCWD will need to replace if it wants to maintain its supply during the dry period.

The district is counting on three measures to make up the projected decline: additional desalinated water, increased purchases from bulk-water suppliers and new MCWD wells.

Shortfall

MCWD expects to lose about 25,000 cubic meters of daily production from its existing surface-water and groundwater sources.

About 20,000 cubic meters is expected to come from surface water, such as dams, while 5,000 cubic meters is expected to come from groundwater, Almendras said.

That is equivalent to roughly nine percent of MCWD’s average daily supply of 267,000 cubic meters in August 2026.

Metro Cebu’s water sources

MCWD provided two different ways of looking at its water supply: by physical source and by supplier. By physical source, surface water accounted for 50 percent of supply, desalination 27 percent and groundwater 23 percent, based on MCWD’s August figures.

By supplier, 110,000 cubic meters per day, or 41 percent, came from bulk-water suppliers, while 158,000 cubic meters per day came from MCWD’s own dams and wells, Almendras said.

The distinction matters because a supplier-based breakdown identifies who provides the water, while a source-based breakdown identifies where the water originates.

How will MCWD replace the projected loss

MCWD is counting on three sources to provide a combined 25,000 cubic meters per day:

Desalination — 10,000 m³/day

Bulk-water suppliers — 10,000 m³/day

New MCWD wells — 5,000 m³/day

The three measures exactly match the 25,000 m³/day decline MCWD expects from surface water and groundwater.

But MCWD is also targeting an overall daily supply of 270,000 cubic meters, about 3,000 cubic meters higher than its August average of 267,000 cubic meters.

The projected decline is significant because surface water currently accounts for half of MCWD’s supply.

If surface-water production falls by 20,000 cubic meters per day and groundwater declines by another 5,000 cubic meters,the three replacement measures would restore the projected 25,000 cubic meters per day. This would bring supply back to roughly the August average, but still leave MCWD about 3,000 cubic meters short of its 270,000-cubic-meter daily target.

At the same time, the district would become more dependent on bulk-water purchases and desalinated water.

This makes the timing and reliability of the additional 25,000 cubic meters per day critical.

What is non-revenue water

Non-revenue water, or NRW, refers to water that enters the distribution system but is not billed to consumers.

It can result from leaking pipes, illegal connections, inaccurate meters and unauthorized extraction from hydrants.

MCWD’s NRW rate has declined from 37.99 percent in January 2025 to 33.78 percent in January 2026 and 29.73 percent in July 2026, Almendras said.

The district is targeting an NRW rate of 27 percent this year and 25 percent by 2027.

The losses are attributed to leaking pipes, illegal connections, inaccurate meters and unauthorized extraction from hydrants. The district receives around 1,600 reports or requests each month involving mainlines, service connections and stub-outs.

Recovering lost water

MCWD receives about 1,600 reports or requests each month involving mainlines, service connections and stub-outs.

Leaks that do not require excavation can be repaired within the day.

For mainline repairs, MCWD has an arrangement with the Cebu City Government allowing it to proceed with excavation once it has applied for a permit. The district aims to complete mainline repairs within two days.

MCWD is also expanding pressure monitoring to identify leaks that are not immediately visible.

The district has outsourced pressure monitoring in Mactan and plans to undertake similar monitoring in Cebu City in October.

Once pressure and leak data are available, MCWD plans to consider hiring third-party contractors for leak detection and repair under a “no cure, no pay” arrangement, under which contractors would be paid based on successful repairs.

The district also maintains dedicated leak-detection and repair teams operating around the clock across its service area.

What are the risks

MCWD’s strategy depends on several things happening at the same time.

The new wells, desalination capacity and additional bulk-water supply must deliver their targeted volumes as existing surface-water and groundwater sources decline.

There is also the risk that the decline in production could be greater than MCWD’s current projection or that some of the replacement sources could be delayed.

The district is also trying to reduce NRW so that more of the water already entering its system reaches consumers instead of being lost through leaks and other causes.

The coming dry period will test more than MCWD’s ability to find new water.

It will test whether the district can replace declining production, reduce water losses and secure additional supply quickly enough to keep Metro Cebu’s water system stable. / CAV