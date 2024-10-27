Water supplier acts to prevent another diarrhea outbreak

NO ADDITIONAL cases of diarrhea have been recorded by the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (CHO) at Sitio St. Vincent in Barangay Mactan a week after several residents fell ill due to issues with the water supply.

In a previous report by SunStar Cebu, a total of 25 residents, mostly children, experienced vomiting and diarrhea in the second week of October, which led to eight of them being hospitalized.

Agnes Realiza, CHO head, confirmed in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, that all patients, including a one-year-old, were discharged and no new cases of diarrhea have followed.

Sanitation inspectors discovered that the supplier’s chlorinator had either broken down or was transferred, which may have caused the water problems among the residents.

Recommendations

Some pipelines in the area are connected with rubber and buried underground in filthy drainage water, which could have potentially contributed to the issue.

Realiza recommended that the provider supplying water to over 150 households should install a chlorinator at the water source, which the establishment immediately did.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, it was also reported that the water supplier replaced the old water tanks with new ones.

Realiza further recommended that both the supplier and the households in the area replace old and corroded water pipes to prevent floodwaters from infiltrating.

“Sa nagpuyo didto ang ilang pipeline na obserbahan namo na murag niagi siya sa ilang drainage or kanal, outside na to sa main line sa supplier,” said Realiza. “Murag dugay na pud nya corroded na. Mao na akong ingon na matag household ilisan pud nila kay tayaon na nya di maayo ang agianan sa ilang tubig mura pud sya’g nahumod sa ilang drain,” she added.

(In their area, we observed that their pipeline seems to be running through their drainage or canal, outside the supplier’s main line. It looks like it has been corroded for a while. That’s why I said that each household should replace it, as it’s not a good pathway for their water and seems to be affected by their drainage.)

So far, the CHO has consistently monitored and followed up with the water provider to verify the laboratory results of the monthly water samples that the establishment claimed to have conducted.

SunStar Cebu attempted to reach out to Mactan Barangay Captain Efren Aying through calls and text messages for further updates on the condition of the residents; however, he has not responded as of press time. / DPC