Water theft, defective hydrants threaten fire safety in Mandaue

WATER theft, defective equipment and missing fire hydrants undermine fire safety efforts in Mandaue City, prompting the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to intensify coordination to address the problem.

Cesar Boroy, acting division manager of the MCWD Water Distribution Division, said the unauthorized extraction of water from fire hydrants is a persistent issue in several parts of the city.

The problem affects the reliability of hydrants that firefighters depend on during emergencies.

“The problem has been ongoing for a long time,” Boroy said, noting that incidents of illegal water extraction continue to be reported in various areas, including near the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

The issue extends beyond water theft, as a recent inspection conducted by the BFP found that 13 of the city’s 53 identified fire hydrants were defective.

The MCWD estimated that there are around 100 hydrants across Mandaue.

Boroy said the exact number needs verification because some units disappeared, were stolen or are no longer found at their recorded locations.

The discrepancies in the records prompted MCWD and BFP officials to schedule discussions to reconcile their data.

The meetings aimed to determine the actual condition and number of hydrants operating in the city.

Once authorities finalize the list, they plan to prioritize repairs and replacements.

Boroy said workers target to complete the restoration work within the year, subject to the approval of the budget for materials and repairs.

The condition of fire hydrants is a critical concern for public safety, particularly in a rapidly urbanizing city like Mandaue where quick access to water can mean the difference between containing a fire and allowing it to spread.

Low water pressure

Apart from damaged hydrants, some areas of the city experience low water pressure.

Boroy explained that water pressure depends largely on a hydrant’s distance from the water source and the configuration of the distribution network.

“The farther a hydrant is from the source, the weaker the pressure can become,” Boroy said.

Hydrants located in parts of central Mandaue are among those experiencing lower water pressure, raising concerns about their effectiveness during major fire incidents.

Despite the challenges, Boroy assured residents that MCWD has contingency measures in place.

During emergencies, the utility can redirect water supply from other lines to boost pressure in affected hydrants.

MCWD also maintains a 24-hour hotline to respond to urgent requests from firefighters and local authorities.

To curb water theft, MCWD seals or locks hydrants that people repeatedly target instead of permanently disconnecting them from the system.

Boroy said this approach ensures that the hydrants remain readily accessible and operational whenever firefighters need them during emergencies.

Long-term solutions

MCWD is also exploring long-term solutions to protect the city’s fire hydrant network.

Among these is a proposal to sign memoranda of agreement with local government units and barangays to formalize community participation in monitoring and safeguarding hydrants.

Under the proposed arrangement, barangay officials and residents would help report suspicious activities and prevent vandalism, theft and unauthorized use of hydrants.

Boroy also clarified that not all barangays have fire hydrants because their installation originally formed part of the design of the water distribution system.

Additional hydrants may still be installed in areas identified as needing greater fire protection coverage, subject to technical assessments and available funding.

As Mandaue continues to expand, authorities emphasize the need to secure and maintain fire hydrants.

Damaged or stolen units could compromise emergency response efforts and place communities at greater risk during fires. (ABC)