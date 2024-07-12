Water woes, clogged CRs still persist

Water supply problems and clogged comfort rooms (CR) at some Palarong Pambansa billeting quarters in Cebu City continue to persist amid ongoing national tournaments.

Lahug’s elementary and high schools, where over 800 delegates from Caraga Administrative Region (Region 13) are billeted, are also facing water supply woes, as confirmed by Jeribeth Uy of Lahug Elementary School assigned to General Service Committee for Caraga in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, July 12, 2024.

“Dili gyud ko makaingon kana gani’ng wa’y problema sa tubig. Naa gyud mi problema sa tubig (I can’t say that there is no problem with water. We have a problem with water),” Uy said.

Uy said that they also have a problem with clogged CRs.

The school, however, has a continuous supply of water from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), but it takes more time to fill their 11 water tanks, so they opted for water deliveries, said Lahug Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Cecille Abringe.

“Nag-agas ang among MCWD pero hinay lang, mao nang dili mapuno among tangke, maong kinahanglan mi og laing water sources (The MCWD water is flowing but not enough, so our tank is not full, so we need other water sources,” she said.

“Pero na-address raman sab siya dayun (But this was already addressed),” added Abringe.

There is continuous coordination with the Cebu City Command Control Center (C3) for water delivery. Among their other water sources were from Barangays Lahug and Kamputhaw.

“We have scheduled the water delivery for 5 a.m., 10 a.m, 4 p.m., and 8 p.m., pero dili na siya masunod kay usahay basin naa sila call sa lain pero gipa-schedule na namo (but it’s not being followed because sometimes they may have a call from someone else even if we already have a schedule with them),” said Abringe.

Personnel from the Cebu City Department of Public Services (DPS), meanwhile, have conducted suctioning on the clogged facility.

Portalets not used

While the Cebu City Government has designated the school with portalets, Uy said they’re not being used because they have “functioning” toilets.

“Naa mi portalet pero wala namo gipagamit kay okay man among mga toilets sa among CR, among gipagamit nila kay ang portabaths ra (We have a portalet but we don’t let them use it because our toilets are okay in our CR. We let them use the portabaths),” Uy explained.

But on July 10 and 11, the Lahug Elementary School had to seek help from the DPS and the Local School Board (LSB) as their septic tanks got full.

“Manawag mi sa DPS, patabang mi sa LSB, among utility...Nag-suction mi sa tangke sa septic tank (We called DPS, asked LSB for help, our utility...We suctioned the septic tank),” said Uy, adding that the school’s septic tanks are small.

This is not the only billeting area that is facing with water problems and broken facility.

On July 11, SunStar Cebu reported that over 900 delegates from Region 4-A or Calabarzon, who are staying at Tejero’s elementary and high schools, have encountered limited water supply and clogged or broken CRs.

Barred

SunStar Cebu, in an attempt to conduct a follow-up story at two Tejero public schools on Friday, was denied entry at the schools’ premises by the security personnel as reportedly directed by the school principal.

“Taga media, SunStar ug unsa pa, mao ra gyud na siyay gisulti, bawal (The media, SunStar and others, that’s exactly what she said, they’re not allowed),” the security personnel told the SunStar Cebu reporter.

When pressed why members of the media were prohibited from entering the school, the staff said: “Sila wala sila instrake, kami ra man ang gi-instructan kay kami sab baya nagbantay dire (They were not instructed. We were the only ones who were instructed because we were assigned here).”

When pressed further on who can be interviewed at the two schools, the other security staff said, “Sa delegate man gud mi nga guard, gipadala rami sa City Hall para diri (We’re assigned to guard the delegate. We were sent by the City Hall).”

In a July 10 interview with SunStar Cebu, Tejero Elementary School Principal Phamela Oliva said that the concerns were already addressed, adding that water delivery and suctioning have been done.

Oliva said the water supply from MCWD has not been enough to supply the delegation, but five nearby barangays have been helping them to supply water to fill their 7,000-liter tanks.

They also have 40 portalets and 30 portabaths in their school for the delegation.

‘Nothing is perfect’

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia held a coordination meeting on Friday, with the stakeholders involved in the 2024 Palaro regarding the concerns over the billeting stations.

During the meeting, Harold Alcontin, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) chief, told the acting mayor that the billeting quarters have designated water tankers, with 12 water tankers deployed for the national sporting event.

Fire trucks from the barangays were also on standby to supply potable water to the billeting quarters, Alcontin said.

CCDRRMO has also deployed an ambulance and medical team to each billeting quarter, Alcontin added.

Kimberly Esmeña, head of the LSB, reiterated during the meeting that concerns regarding the billeting quarters are inevitable, however, she stressed that the Cebu City Government has extended immediate response whenever the billeting quarters need something.

Further, Garcia said that nothing is perfect, as he stressed that different departments are working hard to ensure the success of the Palaro, and they were not even recognized for their efforts.

Moreover, he called out the media following the report regarding the Calabarzon delegation facing difficulty with water supply in their billeting area and that comfort rooms were reportedly clogged or broken.

Meanwhile, an MCWD representative said refilling a hydrant usually takes 20 to 30 minutes.

He added that traffic, traveling time, and the fire trucks’ lining up for the refill must also be considered.

“In fact karon, sakto ragyud na sa supply. Tungod lang daghan nagud na daan sa Cebu City naabot na og 20,000, so expected gyud na nga muhinay ang atoang supply, pero wala gyud na magkuwang (In fact, this time, the supply is enough. Its just the big number of the delegates here in Cebu City which reached 20,000, so the delay of supply is expected but is never deficient),” the MCWD representative said.

Abundant water

Meanwhile, San Nicolas Elementary School, which is hosting over 700 delegates from Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), did not encounter any challenges since the school has four deep wells with its own water pump, said School Principal Michael Dasigao on Friday.

“Abundant ra gyud atong tubig, aside sa MCWD, naa man tay upat ka deep well dinhi, gibutangan natu og water pump. Naa sab tay standby nga fire truck from barangay dinhi (We have abundant water, aside from MCWD, we also have four deep wells here, we have installed a water pump. We also have a standby fire truck from the barangay here),” said Dasigao.

The 23 portalets given by the City Government are also used by the delegation.

The school has also allocated P3,000 from its own fund for an additional 12 makeshift portabaths in case a problem arises. / CDF, EHP, JPS