Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino marks 28 years with month-long dining specials

For 28 years, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino has been at the heart of countless family gatherings, business meetings, celebrations, and everyday moments shared over great food. As the hotel celebrates its 28th anniversary on July 25, 2026, guests are invited to join the festivities with a month-long lineup of exclusive dining offers.

Unlimited Wagyu Chuck Eye at La Gondola

Steak lovers can indulge in Unlimited Wagyu Chuck Eye at La Gondola for P3,500 per person, available from July 1 to September 30, 2026. The two-hour dining experience begins with a soup of the day and fresh salad greens, followed by a one-time choice of two side dishes from Truffle Fries, Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Rice, or Creamed Spinach. Guests will enjoy an initial serving of SRF Wagyu Chuck Eye with unlimited Wagyu refills and a complimentary glass of house red wine.

Anniversary Buffet Deals

Bring everyone to the table with Waterfront's anniversary buffet offer, where every two full-paying adults can welcome a third guest for just P28.

The special promotion runs from July 1 to July 31, 2026, and is available at Uno's Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Buffets (Friday to Sunday for Dinner Buffet) and the Lobby Lounge Merienda Buffet every Friday and Saturday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

28 Best Sellers

Bringing together the best of Waterfront's culinary destinations, the 28 Best Sellers Menu lets diners mix and match signature dishes with cross-order charges waived throughout July. Guests simply need to place an order from the restaurant where they are seated and may then add featured dishes from other outlets to their meal.

The exclusive 28 Best Sellers Menu showcases the hotel's most-loved specialties through the years:

Café Fortuna: Waterfront Signature Burger, Pancit Guisado, Crispy Pata, Cebuano Pochero, and Fortuna Special Lomi.

Lobby Lounge: Waterfront Signature Club Sandwich, Crispy Calamares, Gambas Al Ajillo, and Beef Salpicao.

Uno, Room Service & Pool Aquarius: Waterfront Signature Pancake, Sinigang na Baboy, Chili Prawns, and French Fries Basket.

Tin Gow: Yang Chow Fried Rice, Squid with Butter, Deep Fried Pork with Sweet and Sour Sauce, and Tin Gow Home-made Seafood Beancurd.

Mizu: Gyoza, Crunchy Ebi Tempura, and California Maki.

La Gondola: Osso Buco, Seafood Pasta, Caesar Salad, Ribeye Steak, and Pizza Carnivora.

Madeleine: Waterfront Chocolate Delice, Premium Cheese Ensaymada, and Butter Croissant (Croissant au Beurre).

P28 Treats

Select favorites from Mizu, Tin Gow, and La Gondola are highlighted this July. Guests who spend at least Php 1,500 at the respective outlet can enjoy its featured dessert or beverage for only Php 28.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis from July 1 to July 31, 2026, the promotion includes Mizu's Traditional Hot Matcha, Tin Gow's Deep Fried Chinese Pancake with Ice Cream, and La Gondola's Signature Tiramisu.

This anniversary is a celebration not only of the hotel's culinary journey but also of the guests who have made it part of their own traditions through the years. Whether rediscovering a longtime favorite or trying something new, every meal this July is an invitation to celebrate 28 years of exceptional flavors, genuine hospitality, and Waterfront signature service.

For dining reservations, please call (032) 232-6888 or book your table via https://bit.ly/WCCHBookYourTable. (PR)