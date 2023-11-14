Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino ushers in the holiday season with a 'Silver Spendor' Christmas

The Christmas season is undeniably the most magical time of the year and Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino sprinkled a sterling spell over the holiday festivities with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony held on November 7, 2023.

Its theme, “Silver Splendor” marked the hotel’s 25 fruitful years in the hospitality industry and encapsulated its unfailing dedication to exceptional service. In the magical ceremony, the hotel unveiled its extraordinary Christmas trees, soaring to impressive heights of 28 feet, 20 feet, and 15 feet, adorned with a dazzling palette of silver, white, and teal.

The hotel promises a captivating experience as its grand lobby welcomes guests with an array of magical elements, including castles, polar bears, reindeers, and a snowscape, all symbolizing the true magic of Christmas. The “Silver Splendor” experience will transport you to a realm where dreams come true.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino’s grand tree lightning ceremony featured a spectacular ensemble performance by the Voice of Cebu Chorale to welcome the guests and a heartwarming act by Dreamcatchers Live. Their touching portrayal of the ice queen and the villagers emphasized the importance of togetherness and compassion, turning even the coldest nights into the warmest celebrations.

The celebration was graced by the presence of Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia; Emirates Cebu Head Officer, Raymund Hicarte; Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino Hotel Operations and Resident Manager, Bryan Yves Lasala; “Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko” Board Officer, Jeruel Roa; candidates of Miss Cebu 2024, media affiliates and sponsors.

The hotel also expressed an altruistic effort in spreading love, compassion, and the joy of giving this holiday season with its donation to the charity “Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko,” a cause dedicated to helping children with cancer.

In addition to the magical ambiance of the night, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino unveiled a series of festive offers that will make your holiday truly unforgettable. From sumptuous feasts to magical staycations and festive parties, you have a wide array of options to plan and enjoy your holiday festivities right in the heart of the city.

For bookings and inquiries, you may contact the hotel through its social media pages or send an email to wcch@waterfronthotels.net.

Let the spirit of love, compassion, and generosity warm your hearts as you celebrate a “Silver Splendor” Christmas at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino!