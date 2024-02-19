Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino welcomes Year of the Green Wood Dragon with a festive flair

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino marked the arrival of the Year of the Green Wood Dragon on Feb. 9, 2024, with a lively celebration steeped in cultural traditions.
The event welcomed esteemed guests to participate in festivities reflecting the essence of the Green Wood Dragon, which is believed to bring growth and prosperity. The traditional Lunar Calendar’s symbolism of green, representing vitality and prosperity, set the tone for the occasion.
Notable attendees included Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Acting Cebu City Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, Dr. Vivina Chiu, and Miss Cebu placers, alongside key executives and staff from the hotel.
In a message to guests, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino expressed sincere wishes for success, happiness, and prosperity sharing, “It is in our sincere wishes for success, happiness and prosperity to grace each and everyone of us present here tonight, as we remain steadfast to our dedication to deliver unparalleled services at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino; we persist in our mission to exceed expectations and ensure that satisfaction to our esteeming guests.”
The celebration featured various performances, including the Wushu demonstrations for health and self-defense, the Lion Dotting to bring down the positive spirit from the heaven to the lion and give it life, the Lion Dance to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits on auspicious occasions, the Dragon Dance to drive away evil spirits and ushers in good luck and blessings for the community, and the Yee Sang Tossing symbolizing growth and prosperity. The event culminated in a pyro-musical fireworks display, showcasing the cultural heritage of the occasion.
Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino extended the traditional Lunar New Year greetings to all with the message “Gong Xi Fa Cai,” wishing its guests a prosperous and successful year ahead.