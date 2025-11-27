Waterway opens to ease Gaway-Gaway floods

CLEARING operations are underway on the Gaway-Gaway River following the formation of a natural dam by a landslide between the towns of San Remigio and Bogo City. Officials have begun creating a waterway to help the accumulated water recede and prevent further flooding in nearby communities.

The landslide, triggered by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September, blocked the Gaway-Gaway River between San Remigio and Anonang Sur in Bogo City, forming an eight-hectare lake behind the blockage. Rising water has prompted local authorities to issue flood warnings. Residents in upstream areas, including Gaway-Gaway, have been evacuated due to the risk of sudden flooding and debris flow.

San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez confirmed in an interview on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, that a canal has been opened to release the trapped water and reduce flooding risks.

He said the body of water that has formed a lake in the area has slowly gone down as workers continue clearing operations. “Hopefully, masulbad na (it will be resolved). That would be my biggest problem remaining in clearing operations,”

said Martinez.

Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez also shared updates on Tuesday, Nov. 25, regarding ongoing efforts to address the river damming in

her city.

The Cebu Provincial Government, together with the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Office of Civil Defense and local officials, is coordinating the multi-agency response.

While full clearing operations could take months, Mayor Martinez said the immediate priority is to reduce the water levels that have flooded homes. As of Thursday, workers on the ground reported that the water level in the lake has already dropped by around four inches due to the ongoing efforts. / DPC