Watsons brings free health services closer to Filipinos in over 140 stores in PH

FOR many Filipinos, staying healthy often takes a backseat to the demands of everyday life. Routine health check-ups are frequently postponed because of busy schedules, concerns about cost, or the belief that they’re healthy if they aren’t experiencing any symptoms. Yet many common health conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, anemia, osteoporosis, and liver disease, can develop quietly, making early detection one of the most effective ways to protect long-term health.

To help make preventive healthcare more accessible, Watsons Philippines is bringing a range of free health services to selected stores nationwide this July and August 2026, making it easier for more Filipinos to understand their health while going about their everyday routines.

Free health services to support your wellness journey

Throughout July and August, customers can access a variety of free health services at participating Watsons stores, including:

● Free Iron Blood Test

● Free Reproductive Health Check-Up

● Free Bone Scanning

● Free Liver Screening

● Free Medical Consultation

● Free Cardiometabolic Screening

● Free Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS) and Serum Uric Acid (SUA) Screening

● Free Bone and Anemia Screening

Designed to support preventive healthcare, Watsons’ free health services include routine wellness checks and screenings that help customers stay informed about their health before symptoms appear. Whether it's checking for potential health risks, monitoring existing conditions, or simply gaining a better understanding of your overall health, these services empower customers to take proactive steps through early screening and timely medical guidance.

FREE IRON BLOOD TEST

● SM Cebu Mall 2 — July 31; August 1–2, 14–16 & 29–31

● SM Cebu Mall 3 — July 31; August 1–2, 14–16 & 29–31

● SM City Cebu Annex — July 31; August 1–2, 14–16 & 28–30

● eMall Cebu — August 15–16 & 28–30

● Ayala Central Bloc — August 15–16 & 28–30

FREE CARDIOMETABOLIC SCREENING

● Oakridge IT Center — July 31

● Supermarket SM Consolacion — July 31

● Supermarket SM Seaside Cebu — August 20

● SM City Cebu — August 20

● South Town Center, Tabunok — August 20

"Supporting healthier communities means empowering people to take better care of their health every day. At Watsons, we believe this starts with giving people access to trusted health services, reliable health information, and expert guidance. Through these free health services, we hope to encourage more Filipinos to prioritize preventive care, better understand their health, and seek early intervention when needed. After all, small steps, such as regular health screenings, can make a meaningful difference in achieving better health outcomes," said Danilo S. Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.

Preventive healthcare goes beyond regular health screenings; it also starts with access to trusted health information. As part of its commitment to promoting everyday wellness, Watsons Club Members are invited to the Build Better Gut Health event on July 31 at Watsons SM Aura Premier, where healthcare experts will share practical insights on digestive wellness, proper nutrition, and everyday habits that support long-term health.

Through accessible health services, expert healthcare guidance, and everyday wellness education, Watsons continues to empower Filipinos to take a more proactive approach to their health.

Visit a participating Watsons store this July and August to avail of the free health services and learn more about your health. To view the complete schedule of participating stores and stay updated on upcoming health and wellness initiatives, follow Watsons Philippines' official social media pages or visit the Watsons website. (PR)