Watsons brings free health services closer to Filipinos, month after month

For many Filipinos, taking care of their health means finding ways to make preventive care part of everyday life. A change in the body, an unfamiliar health result, or a symptom that does not feel quite right can be easy to overlook amid work, family, errands, and other daily priorities. Yet paying attention to these signs and having access to the right health guidance can be an important step toward taking better care of one’s health.

As a leading health, wellness and beauty retailer, Watsons Philippines continues to make preventive healthcare more accessible by offering free health services at selected stores every month. From screenings and consultations to specialized health checks, these services give Filipinos more opportunities to monitor their health and seek professional guidance without having to wait until a concern becomes more serious.

This October, Watsons is partnering with Diabetes Philippines Inc. to offer a free clinic and chronic kidney disease (CKD) screening at selected stores. The initiative provides consumers with an opportunity to learn more about their diabetes and kidney health, while encouraging those who may be at risk to seek appropriate medical guidance and take proactive steps toward managing their health.

Beyond diabetes and CKD screening, Watsons is also offering a range of free health services throughout October:

Cholesterol Screening, Random Blood Sugar Screening & MD Consultation

● SM Seaside City Cebu 1 — October 23, 2026

● Watsons Savemore Parkmall Cebu — October 26, 2026

● Watsons SVI SM Seaside Cebu — October 27, 2026

For consumers looking for additional support, Watsons also offers free health teleconsultation with doctors, including guidance on wellness and weight management. This gives consumers a convenient way to discuss their health concerns and seek professional advice without needing to visit a clinic in person. Those interested in wellness or weight management options can call the Watsons hotline at (02) 7919-9999. Consumers can also book vaccination appointments through the Watsons Philippines Online Store or mobile app.

“Preventive healthcare becomes more meaningful when people have more opportunities to access it as part of their everyday lives. Through our continuing free health services, we hope to make health monitoring and professional guidance more accessible to more Filipinos, while encouraging them to take action early and stay proactive about their well-being,” said Danilo S. Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.

Together, these services give Filipinos more ways to stay informed about their health, whether they want to monitor an important health indicator, seek professional guidance, or better understand what steps they can take toward managing their health.

Watsons' commitment to accessible healthcare also extends to making everyday health and wellness essentials easier to get, with options such as Click & Collect and Express Delivery available for customers who prefer to shop online and have their essentials ready for pickup or delivered to their doorstep.

To stay updated on Watsons' free health services and upcoming schedules, follow Watsons Philippines' official social media channels for announcements. Customers can also visit participating Watsons stores or explore the Watsons Philippines Online Store and mobile app for their health and wellness essentials.

With free health services continuing throughout the year, Watsons gives Filipinos more opportunities to make health checks, professional guidance, and everyday wellness part of their routine. (Sponsored Content)