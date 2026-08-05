Watsons kicks off its Women’s University tour

For many young Filipinas, college is a season of discovery, bringing new friendships, independence, and opportunities. But it also comes with changing routines, new responsibilities, and health concerns, making self-care and understanding their bodies more important than ever.

Recognizing the need for safe and open conversations, Watsons Philippines officially launched its Watsons Women’s University Tour at the Philippines Women’s University on July 10, 2026, bringing together students for a day of expert-led discussion, interactive activities, and practical wellness learning. Building on previous Watsons Women's campaigns, this year's WE: The Power of Women champions a community where women feel informed, supported, and empowered through every stage of life.

Throughout the event, students heard from health and beauty experts, pharmacists, and Watsons' trusted brand partners such as Fern-C, Buscopan Venus, Bayer, Stresstabs, and Sisters, who shared practical, science-backed advice. Students actively participated by asking questions, sharing experiences, learning in a safe, and welcoming environment. Male students also joined the discussions, reinforcing that understanding women’s wellness is a shared responsibility.