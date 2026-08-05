Watsons kicks off its Women’s University tour

For many young Filipinas, college is a season of discovery, bringing new friendships, independence, and opportunities. But it also comes with changing routines, new responsibilities, and health concerns, making self-care and understanding their bodies more important than ever.
Recognizing the need for safe and open conversations, Watsons Philippines officially launched its Watsons Women’s University Tour at the Philippines Women’s University on July 10, 2026, bringing together students for a day of expert-led discussion, interactive activities, and practical wellness learning. Building on previous Watsons Women's campaigns, this year's WE: The Power of Women champions a community where women feel informed, supported, and empowered through every stage of life.
Throughout the event, students heard from health and beauty experts, pharmacists, and Watsons' trusted brand partners such as Fern-C, Buscopan Venus, Bayer, Stresstabs, and Sisters, who shared practical, science-backed advice. Students actively participated by asking questions, sharing experiences, learning in a safe, and welcoming environment. Male students also joined the discussions, reinforcing that understanding women’s wellness is a shared responsibility.
Beyond the forum, students explored interactive booths, discovered Watsons’ wide range of health and beauty essentials, and learned about the exclusive rewards and perks available through Watsons Club membership.
"We hope today's conversations inspire you not only to prioritize your own health and well-being, but also to become part of a community that empowers and uplifts one another. Even the smallest act of sharing what you've learned or encouraging a friend to take better care of herself can make a meaningful difference," said Danilo S. Chiong, Managing Director at Watsons Philippines.
Following its successful launch at the Philippine Women's University, the Watsons Women's University Tour is set to visit more campuses across the country, bringing trusted health, beauty, and wellness education and experiences closer to more young Filipinas.
Beyond the university tour, Watsons remains a trusted partner in every woman's wellness journey, offering a wide range of health and beauty essentials available in stores nationwide and via the Watsons App. Customers can conveniently order online and pick up their purchases in as fast as 30 minutes through Click & Collect Express, or have their essentials delivered straight to their doorstep via Home Delivery Express. By signing up as a Watsons Club Member, shoppers can also enjoy exclusive rewards, member-only offers, and exciting perks. (SPONSORED CONTENT)