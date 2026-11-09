Watsons takes a holistic approach to supporting Filipinos living with diabetes

An estimated 4.7 million Filipino adults are living with diabetes, and more than half remain undiagnosed, making it a significant health concern in the country. But getting diagnosed is only the beginning. Managing diabetes requires daily commitment, from taking prescribed medications and monitoring blood sugar to making lifestyle adjustments and attending regular checkups. As the country's leading health and wellness retailer, Watsons believes diabetes care must extend beyond the numbers.

Through its six-month Diabetes Educator Program, Watsons equips pharmacists with specialized training in diabetes management, patient counseling, and health education. These trained pharmacists serve as accessible healthcare resources, helping customers understand their prescribed treatments, properly use blood glucose monitoring devices, recognize early signs of diabetes, and know when to seek medical attention. By providing practical guidance and addressing everyday concerns, they help make diabetes care more manageable and accessible.

“Diabetes management goes beyond keeping blood sugar levels in check. It requires early detection, proper medication, healthy lifestyle choices, regular monitoring, and attention to overall health, including blood pressure and cholesterol. Patients should also understand their condition, develop healthy coping habits, and work closely with their healthcare team. With the right knowledge, consistent self-care, and support, patients can reduce their risk of complications and enjoy a better quality of life,” said Dr. Fatma Tiu, President of Diabetes Philippines, Inc.

Beyond physical health, Watsons also recognizes the emotional challenges of managing a lifelong condition. Patients may experience stress, frustration, or uncertainty as they balance treatment with everyday responsibilities. Having access to knowledgeable healthcare professionals who can listen, provide guidance, and encourage appropriate medical support can make a meaningful difference in their journey.