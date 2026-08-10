Wattpad adaptations ‘My Husband is a Mafia Boss,’ ‘Dating Alys Perez’ bring cast to Cebu

Directed by Fifth Solomon, the series premiered on April 11 and was adapted from the Wattpad story by the late Diana Marie Maranan, also known as Yanalovesyouu.

As the story moves forward, Aemie becomes increasingly involved in Zeke’s dangerous world as the rival Yaji Mafia group closes in. The series was originally planned for 18 episodes but has since been extended to 22.

Meanwhile, “Dating Alys Perez” follows Alys Perez (Muji), who is in a relationship with Tripp Palma (Polina), the cousin of her former boyfriend, Drake Palma (Angeles).

Alys has found stability with Tripp and is beginning to consider marriage, but Drake’s return complicates their relationship. He attempts to get closer to Alys by making her believe that he is set to marry Christine (Julienne Rosello) and hiring her to make their wedding cake.

Alys remains firm that she will not fall in love with Drake again. Directed by Crisanto B. Aquino, “Dating Alys Perez” is based on one of the notable Filipino-authored stories to emerge from Wattpad, written by Beeyotch.

With both adaptations now at their mid-season, the Cebu appearance brought their casts together for a public event while their respective storylines continue to unfold on Viva One. / JAT