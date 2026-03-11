Ways to save gasoline as fuel prices rise

According to the Department of Energy, gasoline prices across the country range from about P59 to P76 per liter, depending on the grade, while diesel prices in some areas may exceed P70 per liter. Global oil market volatility continues to affect local fuel costs, prompting the government to encourage fuel conservation among both public agencies and private motorists.

The Department of Energy has also advised government offices to reduce fuel consumption by at least 10 percent as part of its energy management efforts.

While motorists cannot control global oil prices, small driving habits and lifestyle adjustments can help stretch every liter of fuel.

Here are simple ways to save gasoline while prices remain unpredictable.