Ways to save gasoline as fuel prices rise

With fuel prices climbing again, many Filipino motorists are feeling the squeeze every time they stop at the pump.
According to the Department of Energy, gasoline prices across the country range from about P59 to P76 per liter, depending on the grade, while diesel prices in some areas may exceed P70 per liter. Global oil market volatility continues to affect local fuel costs, prompting the government to encourage fuel conservation among both public agencies and private motorists.
The Department of Energy has also advised government offices to reduce fuel consumption by at least 10 percent as part of its energy management efforts.
While motorists cannot control global oil prices, small driving habits and lifestyle adjustments can help stretch every liter of fuel.
Here are simple ways to save gasoline while prices remain unpredictable.
Drive smoother, not faster
Aggressive driving — such as sudden acceleration, hard braking, and frequent speeding — forces engines to burn more fuel. Maintaining a steady speed and anticipating traffic flow can improve fuel efficiency, especially on highways or longer drives.
Plan your trips wisely
Several short trips often consume more gasoline than one longer trip. Engines burn more fuel during startup and warm-up, so combining errands into one route can help reduce unnecessary fuel use.
Check your tire pressure regularly
Underinflated tires create more resistance on the road, forcing engines to work harder and burn more fuel. Keeping tires properly inflated is one of the easiest ways to improve fuel efficiency while also making driving safer.
Lighten the load
Extra weight increases fuel consumption. The heavier the vehicle, the harder the engine needs to work. Removing unnecessary items from your car can help improve mileage, especially for smaller vehicles.
Look for fuel discounts, loyalty programs
Many fuel companies offer loyalty cards, promotional discounts, or special price days. Staying informed about legitimate promotions can help reduce overall fuel expenses.
Drive less when possible
Sometimes the simplest way to save fuel is to use less of it. Carpooling with coworkers, taking public transportation occasionally, or scheduling errands efficiently can significantly reduce weekly gasoline costs.
Rising fuel prices are often driven by global events beyond the control of local motorists. But small adjustments in daily driving habits can go a long way in helping each liter last longer.