‘We are not perfect’ — ex-SexBomb Izzy

AMID negative comments directed at her husband Alvin Aragon, former SexBomb member Izzy Trazona-Aragon posted a lighthearted family photo of them wearing matching pajamas.

In the photo were Izzy, her husband Alvin — a former StarStruck contestant — and their three children: Yana, Zoey and Shekhinah.

“It’s not easy for the whole family… but gumigising every day by the strength that God gives… By grace na hindi naman namin deserve, but patuloy na kumakapit sa mga pangako ng Diyos. At patuloy na nakatingin sa ginawa ni Jesus to save sinners like us,” she wrote in her Instagram post on Feb. 18, 2026.

The couple has been under scrutiny following Alvin’s remarks about why Izzy left the SexBomb Girls, as well as an old video resurfacing where he questioned whether he was the father of Izzy’s unborn child at the time.

The backlash intensified after Alvin made statements condemning gay individuals, including Sofia, Izzy’s child from a previous relationship.

“We are not perfect. Actually, the name of our GC sa Messenger is ‘The Imperfect Family,’ kaya ganon na lang ang pagkapit sa salita Niya. Kasi hindi ko alam kung saan kami pupulutin apart from His word. Salamat sa lahat ng PM and encouragement! God bless everyone!” Izzy added. / TRC