Weak peso draw caution from firms

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it is not alarmed by the peso weakening to around P60 per US dollar, even as business groups warn that the drop is already making goods and services more expensive.

BSP officials said the weaker peso has not yet caused serious inflation and could even help exporters earn more.

“The peso … seems to help exports. It’s not necessarily a bad thing,” BSP Gov. Eli Remolona Jr. said in a virtual press briefing on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

In simple terms, a weaker peso makes Philippine products cheaper for foreign buyers—but it also makes imported goods more expensive for Filipinos.

BSP: No need to control the peso level

The BSP explained that it does not try to fix the peso at a certain level. Instead, it only steps in when the exchange rate moves too fast.

“We don’t intervene to maintain a level for the peso,” Remolona said. “We intervene … to dampen swings that could affect inflation.”

This means the central bank is allowing the peso to adjust naturally, as long as price increases remain manageable.

Businesses feeling the impact

But for many businesses, the effects are already being felt.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said companies that rely on imports—such as fuel, raw materials, and equipment—are now paying more.

These higher costs are being passed on to consumers through more expensive fuel, higher transport fares, and increased prices of basic goods.

“These increases are placing added pressure on both businesses and households,” the group said.

CCCI warned that if the peso weakens further—especially beyond P62 per dollar—price increases could become more widespread and slow down spending.

Business groups are urging a coordinated response to manage the impact of the weaker currency. CCCI called on the government to sustain prudent macroeconomic policies, address elevated energy costs, and support vulnerable sectors while encouraging firms to improve efficiency and adopt risk management measures.

BSP: Still under control

Despite these concerns, the BSP said inflation is still within acceptable levels for now.

The central bank has its own “warning levels” to decide if the peso is already causing too much inflation. So far, those levels have not been reached.

Meanwhile, not everyone is losing from a weaker peso.

Both the BSP and business groups acknowledged that the weaker peso provides gains for exporters, information technology-business process management firms, and households receiving remittances, which could help support domestic consumption. However, these benefits may be tempered by global uncertainties and rising prices that continue to erode purchasing power.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan said the weaker peso shows how dependent the country is on imports.

“When the peso weakens … it raises costs for fuel, food, and basic goods,” she said.

For now, the BSP believes the situation is manageable. But businesses are urging early action to prevent bigger problems.

“The situation is not yet a crisis,” CCCI said, “but it is a signal for us to act early and work together to protect the economy.” / KOC