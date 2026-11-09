Weak spending, falling investment weigh on PH growth

THE Philippine economic growth slowed to 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2026, weighed down by weak household consumption, declining investment and contractions in agriculture and industry amid rising inflationary pressures.

The latest growth figure was lower than the 2.4 percent expansion in the second quarter and the four percent recorded in the same period last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government would pursue urgent reforms to address economic bottlenecks and restore growth.

He attributed the slowdown partly to high food and energy prices, which constrained household spending, and tighter financing conditions that weighed on investment.

Household final consumption expenditure grew by 2.4 percent, slower than the four percent recorded a year earlier, while gross capital formation declined by 0.2 percent.

Business concerns

Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the latest growth figure was concerning, describing it as the weakest quarterly expansion since the pandemic.

Businesses, particularly in manufacturing and retail, are facing mounting pressure from higher operating expenses, including power, fuel and labor costs, she said.

She also cited sluggish tourism and foreign direct investment as signs of continuing economic difficulties.

Gothong-Tan urged the National Government to pursue policy and tax reforms to ease business operations, implement timely measures to address climate impacts and accelerate infrastructure spending.

Despite the challenges, she expects the holiday season to boost retail demand in the fourth quarter, potentially helping stabilize economic growth toward year-end.

Investment slowdown

In an economic commentary published by the Makati Business Club (MBC), Robert Dan Roces, vice president and group economist at SM Investments Corp., also described the 2.1 percent expansion as disappointing, saying the economy continued to struggle to regain momentum.

He attributed part of the weakness to the Iran war and the resulting oil-driven inflation, which pushed up fuel, transport, electricity and food costs, squeezing household purchasing power.

Weak infrastructure spending and cautious private investment also constrained economic activity, although government spending and exports provided some support, he said.

Roces said the slower contraction in investment could signal some stabilization but stressed the need to ease inflation, accelerate infrastructure spending and rebuild business confidence.

“While the inflation shock was largely external, the weakness in investment and infrastructure reflects domestic constraints,” he said.

Sector performance

Agriculture, forestry and fishing contracted by 4.8 percent during the quarter, which Balisacan attributed to tropical cyclones and the enhanced southwest monsoon. Industry was virtually flat, declining by 0.003 percent.

Public construction also continued to decline, although private construction posted slight growth.

The services sector expanded by 3.7 percent, supported by wholesale and retail trade, public administration, and financial and insurance activities.

Exports grew by 8.6 percent, driven partly by a 19.4 percent expansion in electronics exports, while government consumption increased by 6.8 percent.

Inflation risks

In the same MBC commentary, Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said higher fuel, fertilizer and other input costs, alongside the peso’s depreciation against the US dollar, had fueled inflation, increased financing costs and weakened domestic and global demand.

He also warned that a potentially severe El Niño drought from the fourth quarter of 2026 to early 2027 could further reduce agricultural output and push up food prices.

Higher fuel costs could also trigger second-round inflation as businesses pass on increased transport and operating expenses to consumers, further eroding purchasing power and weakening consumption, which accounts for around 70 percent of the economy, he said.

Balisacan said government priorities include streamlining investment approvals, accelerating infrastructure projects, strengthening food and energy security and providing targeted assistance to vulnerable households.

He said recovery toward the government’s growth target of five to six percent next year remained possible but would require stronger investment, easing price pressures and renewed business confidence.

Gross national income grew by 2.7 percent, while net primary income from the rest of the world increased by 6.6 percent. / KOC, PNA