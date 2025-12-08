Wearing the Motherland: Team PH's new SEA Games opening ceremony attire

Top

At the heart of the design is a modern reinterpretation of the classic barong. The silhouette is structured and tailored, keeping the crispness of formalwear while allowing movement — an important consideration for athletes accustomed to dynamic motion. Embossed and embroidered motifs spotlight childhood memories: Tumbang Preso, Luksong Baka, Patintero and other traditional Filipino games that shaped many childhoods, including Bacudio’s own in Camarines Sur. These games taught children how to run faster, jump higher and build resilience through play.

For athletes now competing on the continental stage, these symbols serve as a reminder that long before they wore national colors, they ran barefoot in the streets and built strength through simple games. Color also plays a central role. Tricolor racing stripes in red, blue and white run down the sleeves, lending a sporty, contemporary contrast to the barong’s delicate fabric.

A sharp collar carries small flag-inspired embellishments, while the first three buttons honor the colors of the Philippine flag.

The performance trousers continue the fusion of heritage and athleticism. Made from a lightly textured textile with a refined sheen, they follow a clean, straight silhouette suited for movement while maintaining a polished ceremonial look. Matching tricolor stripes run down the legs. The textile also honors the regional weaving traditions of La Union, featuring the Trambia Poly-Piña.

Vest

Completing the ensemble is a standout vest that adds depth and narrative. Crafted from a red-blue-white woven textile, the vest features a modern, slightly cropped double-breasted cut. Structured lapels in textured fabric ground the look in formality, while its proportions allow the barong’s embroidery to remain visible. Instead of covering the details, the vest amplifies them.

All fabrics in the collection are locally sourced and modernized through Piñavel, a textile developed in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Textile Research Institute. Using indigenous fibers such as bamboo, pineapple, abaca, banana and water hyacinth, the material honors Filipino craftsmanship while championing sustainability and innovation.

The SEA Games run through Dec. 20.