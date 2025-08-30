Weather woes hit Lapu students

DUE to the combined effects of the Southwest Monsoon and recent tropical systems that have affected the Philippines, many schools across the country face regular class suspensions and disruptions.

These interruptions have a significant impact on students, especially those living in flood-prone areas and those attending schools that are highly vulnerable to flash floods.

Students of Advance Institute of Technology Inc. (AIT) in Lapu-Lapu City are no strangers to these challenges.

“It creates a lot of conflicts, especially my transportation going to school,” said Jaikah Mae Divino, a Grade 9 student from AIT.

According to Divino, flooding and heavy downpours make commuting difficult, since she lives quite far from the school. She noted that drivers usually prioritize their safety during heavy rains, leaving students like her struggling to find transport.

When asked how the suspensions affect her academic progress, she said that even though teachers give out homework and assignments, she has difficulty absorbing the lessons.

Asked whether their school is prepared for weather-related disruptions, she responded, “No, sometimes their announcements are too late.”

Divino added that earlier announcements would help students avoid the worst effects of heavy flooding and rain.

“Because of the flooding, it wasn’t safe to go to school, so I missed some days of face-to-face classes,” said Kristina Chloe Dumali, a Grade 7 student at AIT.

Dumali stressed the difficulty of attending face-to-face classes whenever heavy rain would occur, with some roads, including Sangi New Road where AIT is located, being rendered almost impassable because of the heavy flooding and traffic.

“When classes get suspended, it causes delays in lessons, so the teachers have to rush to catch up on the topics”, added Dumali.

She also said that while the school tries its best to provide education and knowledge through modular and online classes, students who have weak internet connections or signal struggle to keep up with schoolwork.

Like Divino, Dumali believes the school should improve its communication systems to ensure updates reach students as quickly as possible.

She also expressed the need for the city government to invest in drainage projects to prevent flooding incidents that put students’ safety and education at risk.

In response, the Lapu-Lapu City Government and Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan, conducted an inspection of the drainage system along Sangi New Road in Pajo, where heavy flooding is frequently reported.