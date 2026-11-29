THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters revived their fading semifinal hopes with an 82-73 upset over the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Power forward Ray Charles Libatog led the Webmasters with 21 points, drilling five 3-pointers—including three straight in the closing stretch to fend off a late Wildcats rally.

Ricofer Sordilla added 14 points, Carlo Sagarino posted 12 points and eight rebounds, and Danie Boy Lapiz chipped in 10.

UC held a slim 20-19 edge after the first quarter and took a 42-38 lead into halftime before breaking the game open with a 24-11 third-quarter surge to go up 66-49. The Webmasters pushed their cushion to a game-high 20 points, 69-49, with 8:49 left in the fourth.

CIT-U refused to fold, leaning on full-court defensive pressure from John Eimrod Rodulfa, Braebon Thompson, and Garry Layaguin to force consecutive UC turnovers. A steal off an inbound play trimmed the deficit to eight, 73-65, late in the period.

Libatog quickly extinguished the threat, knocking down back-to-back triples to restore a 79-67 lead before burying another three from the right wing with 51.5 seconds left to seal the win at 82-69.

Jerian Marc Abello paced the Wildcats with 12 points, while MVP contender Thompson was held to six points alongside 12 rebounds.

With the win, head coach Kern Sesante’s Webmasters improved to a 7-6 (win-loss) record, while CIT-U dropped to an 8-5 slate, tying the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars for fourth place.

“If we sweep our three remaining games, I think we are assured of a semifinal slot,” Sesante said. “But we will take it one game at a time—we won’t think about needing three games.”

The Webmasters face the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons on Monday, Nov. 30, before closing their elimination schedule against the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF) Panthers and defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

In the earlier game, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs clinched a twice-to-beat Final Four advantage with a 66-59 comeback win over the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters.

The Cheetahs improved to 12-2 to secure their third consecutive semifinal berth and move closer to their first-ever top-seed finish since joining the league in 2023. UCLM fell to 3-11 in seventh place.

Alcher Pabalan powered Benedicto with 14 points and 14 rebounds; Den Rick Orgong scored 14 points; Kenneth Babalcon tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists; and Jhunrel Dagatan added 10. Dan Mitchell Ferraren led UCLM with 14 points, while Revo Lao scored nine.