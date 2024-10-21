Webmasters grab solo lead; Eagles rip Dragons

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters taught the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors a simple lesson in eking out a 57-46 win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

With the victory, UC is now on top of the standings with a 4-0 card, USC goes deeper into the cellar with a 1-6 slate.

The Webmasters’ halfcourt defense broke the Warriors’ offensive strategy, forcing them into committing a series of turnovers in the early stage of the game.

To stop the bleeding, USC head coach Paul Joven called for a short break and tried to fix things out, but UC continued its onslaught.

The Webmasters were never threatened throughout and posted their biggest margin at 49-27 going into the fourth.

With the bigman Mark John Ecal dominating the shaded area, the Webmasters outrebounded the Warriors, 41-32, and outscored USC in the paint, 34-12.

In the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles served notice of their strong title-retention bid by trouncing the highly-rated Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 74-60.

Taking advantage of their size and height, the Magis Eagles sizzled in the fourth quarter as Froilan Maglasang, Alden Cainglet, Jelomar Rota, and Coriantumr Cabantog joined hands in dropping a 16-6 bomb for a 68-54 lead.

The Dragons took control of the first two quarters, 23-12 and 38-30, but failed to sustain the momentum when the going got tougher.

Canbantog had 20 points for SHS-AdC, while Maglasang finished with 11. Rota scored only eight but made his presence felt at the shaded lane, pulling down 12 rebounds.

Andrey Roa topscored for CEC with 21 markers, while Francis Jay Gonzales chalked up 11.

Meanwhile, the University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars subdued the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 61-52, a victory that complicates the high school standings.

With their respective wins, the Magis Eagles and Baby Jaguars are now in a four-way logjam at the top spot along with the UC Baby Webmasters and the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, all sharing a 5-1 record.

CEC dropped to solo second (5-2), followed by the CIT-U Junior Wildcats and USPF Baby Panthers, who are both toting a 3-2 card.

UC–Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue devastated Don Bosco Technology College, 81-49, in a virtually no-bearing high school game. / JBM