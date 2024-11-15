Webmasters keep record clean, hope to earn No. 1 semifinal slot

AFTER narrowly escaping a big upset last week, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters returned in full battle gear and demolished the Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 84-65, to remain unbeaten in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters started hot right after the tip-off with Danie Boy Lapiz and Ray Charles Libatog orchestrating the tempo and posted an early 26-12 lead.

From thereon, there was no stopping the Webmasters as Jasper Pacana, Rocofer Sordilla, and Jepherson Nonol joined in the scoring, taking turns at the three-point land to register their seventh straight win.

Despite his team’s unblemished record, coach Kern Sesante is still cautious as his team prepares to take on the Benedicto College (BC) Mustangs on Nov. 26, the last day of the elimination phase.

Sesante said a loss to Benedicto would create a triple tie among UC, Benedicto and defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, with each team holding a 7-1 card.

This scenario could potentially push them down to the third seed and automatically deprive them of the twice-to-beat incentives guaranteed for the top two teams.

“It will really depend on our last game against Benedicto. That’s why we are really preparing for our Benedicto game just as hard as we prepared for the UV game,” Sesante said during a post-game interview.

In the high school division, the University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars edged the University of Cebu Lapulapu/Mandaue (UCLM), 64-62.

The victory, their ninth in 10 games, assured the Baby Jaguars one of the top two semifinal seats, virtually giving them the twice-to-beat advantage in the next round.

UCLM is already out of contention with a 4-6 slate. / JBM