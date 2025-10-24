Webmasters reclaim driver’s seat

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters closed out the first round of eliminations in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament with a 69-61 win over the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Thursday night, Oct. 23, 2025, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win put UC back on top of the standings with a 6-1 record. The Webmasters are actually tied with fierce rivals University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, but due to the team-that-beats-the-other rule, they hold the edge having defeated UV 79-64 on Oct. 12.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, fell further down the team standings with a 1-6 card alongside the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons.

Rookie big man Carlo Salgarino continued his impressive collegiate debut, leading UC with 14 points, eight rebounds, and one block.

He was supported by Ricofer Sordilla, one of the top five players in the league, who added 10 points, while Mark John Ecal and Neon Chavez combined for 15 points.

For CIT-U, Josaiah Villamayor had a double-double performance with 15 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, and one block. Serafin Duarte added 11 points.

UC controlled the game from the start and posted a 17-point lead, 43-26, at halftime. The Wildcats tried to close the gap, but they ran out of time.

UC will open its second round against the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m., while CIT-U will wrap up its first-round campaign against UP Cebu at 3:30 p.m.

CEC edges UV

In the high school division, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons escaped a late rally by the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers to carve out a 63-61 victory.

With the victory, the Dragons of coach Mark Anthony Tallo improved to 4-1, while the Baby Lancers dropped to 2-2.

Louie Estorba was named Best Player of the Game after scoring 21 points, three steals, two assists and three rebounds. / JBM