Webmasters rip Warriors

WHAT was expected to be a thrilling marquee matchup turned into a one-sided affair as the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters routed the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 81-63, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament Thursday night, Sept. 10, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.
With the win, the Webmasters improved to 2-0 with their second straight victory giving them a strong early start to their campaign.
The loss was the first for the Warriors following their impressive victory against the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers two weeks ago.
Shooting guard Ricofer Sordilla led UC with 23 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Luther Leonard provided strong support, dominating the paint with a double-double performance of 17 points and 10 rebounds, along with four assists and one block. Maverick Eligoyo added 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
James Paolo Gica led USC with 18 points, including four three-pointers. Jhoernel Tangkay contributed 15 points and seven rebounds, while RJ Enriquez added 10 points.
The Webmasters dominated the boards, 41-31, and built an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, their largest lead of the game.
Head coach Paul Joven’s USC squad attempted to mount a comeback several times but could not withstand the sharp execution of coach Kern Sesante’s UC team. / JBM