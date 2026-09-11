Webmasters rip Warriors

WHAT was expected to be a thrilling marquee matchup turned into a one-sided affair as the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters routed the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 81-63, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament Thursday night, Sept. 10, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

​With the win, the Webmasters improved to 2-0 with their second straight victory giving them a strong early start to their campaign.

​The loss was the first for the Warriors following their impressive victory against the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers two weeks ago.

​Shooting guard Ricofer Sordilla led UC with 23 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

​Luther Leonard provided strong support, dominating the paint with a double-double performance of 17 points and 10 rebounds, along with four assists and one block. Maverick Eligoyo added 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

​James Paolo Gica led USC with 18 points, including four three-pointers. Jhoernel Tangkay contributed 15 points and seven rebounds, while RJ Enriquez added 10 points.

​The Webmasters dominated the boards, 41-31, and built an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, their largest lead of the game.

​Head coach Paul Joven’s USC squad attempted to mount a comeback several times but could not withstand the sharp execution of coach Kern Sesante’s UC team. / JBM