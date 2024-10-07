Webmasters snare Jaguars, 76-58

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters mangled the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 76-58, in a one-sided affair during the 2024 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum, Sunday night, Oct. 6, 2024.

Contrary to expectations of a marquee matchup, the Webmasters pounced on the Jaguars in nearly every aspect, starting with successive shots from beyond the rainbow territory.

After closing the first canto at 22-15 on Johncel Borjal’s buzzer-beating three, the Webmasters held the Jaguars to eight points in the second frame while scoring 21 for a 43-23 lead at the half.

In the early minutes of the third quarter, the Jaguars, now under newly installed coach Julius Cadavis, mounted a big comeback as the foursome of Elmer Echavez, Benedict Brigoli, Aldrich Balbao and Alfred Manangquil combined forces to drop a 15-0 bomb that narrowed the lead to 39-51.

The Jaguars even came closer at 50-58 when James Calizar and John Lacaya tried to buoy USJ-R up in the early goings of the final canto.

However, that was the best they could muster, as Webmasters head coach Kern Sesante, determined not to bow down, fielded his five reliable players back into the game.

This time, while Danni Lapiz, Jasper Pacana, and Jepherson Nonol took turns taking shots from the outside, Luther Gabriel Leonard and Steven Ursal controlled the boards at the shaded area for UC.

“Basically it was our third group that relaxed. I always urge all of my 15 players to play by group. The third group was not able to deliver and did not do their job, so I had to pull them out. Gisud nato ang other group (We fielded in another group) who were much hungrier and wanted to play more,” Sesante said during the post-game interview.

With the win, UC is now tied with defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and newcomers Benedicto College Cheetahs at the top of the standings with a 2-0 record apiece.

Lapiz topscored for UC with 21 points, including five triples, while Pacana added 13, highlighted by three treys.

For the losing side, Elmer Chavez was the only Jaguar who scored in double figures with 14 points.

It was totally a dark day for USJ-R as the Baby Jaguars also suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the UV Baby Lancers, 73-70.

The Baby Jaguars were up by five at the half, 38-33, and posted their biggest lead at 44-33 in the third, but failed to sustain their momentum when UV’s Roderick Cambajan Jr., Kenneth Calvin Cole and John Dela Torre conspired for big rally that put the Baby Jaguars at bay.

Cambajan led the Baby Lancers with 19 points, while Dela Torre and Cole chipped in 16 and 11 points, respectively.

The Baby Jaguars had Vince Oringo registering 14 points, while Johans Rajah and Matthew Barrieta finished with 13 apiece.

In other boys’ basketball games, Benedicto College surprised the University of San Carlos with a 65-59 triumph, while the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles made a masterful devastation of the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College Baby Mustangs, 97-66. / JBM