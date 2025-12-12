Webmasters tie series

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters bounced back and beat defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 76–68, to even the best-of-three finals, 1-1, in the 25th season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

The victory sends the series to a deciding Game 3, which will be held this Saturday, Dec. 13, at the

same venue.

Ricofer Sordilla led UC with 20 points, including three shots from beyond the arc. Jepherson Nonol, who also sank three triples, added 12 points.

However, the court leadership of veteran Neon Chavez proved to be the guiding force behind the Webmasters’ success, as they controlled most of the match.

“Basically, we got Chavez because of his maturity. And I already told him this is your time, this is the reason why you’re with UC. I trust him so much,” said UC head coach Kern Sesante in a post-game interview.

The Webmasters entered the fourth quarter with a four-point lead, 60-56, but the Green Lancers — behind Paul John Taliman, Ivan Clark Alsola, and Kent Salarda — launched a furious rally to snatch a 65-62 advantage with 5:09 remaining in the

final canto.

Sordilla, who split his two free throws a few minutes after Chavez converted two of his own charity shots, knotted the count at 65-all with

4:14 left.

Moments later, the triggerman from Toledo City drilled a three-pointer, which was quickly followed by another three from Chavez, allowing UC to grab the lead again at 71–65 with

3:54 left.

But the Lancers never gave up easily. Raul Gentallan, the hero of UV’s Game 1 victory, buried a triple that trimmed the deficit to 71–68 with

2:33 remaining.

UC’s rhythm faltered for a moment when Joseph Arth Nalos missed both of his free throws under pressure.

In the ensuing sequence, however, Nalos redeemed himself, burying a big three-pointer for a 74–68 lead with 1:34 seconds to go.

And with Chavez directing the tempo, the Webmasters held firm and secured the win — a result that even coach Sesante admitted did not expect after his boys missed five free throws in a row during the crucial stretch.