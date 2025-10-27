Wedding expo aims to spotlight growing events industry

A new partnership between a Cebu-based resort and an international fashion organization is set to further strengthen the region’s wedding and events landscape through a large-scale expo in 2026.

Organizers of “The Brides at Triton Wedding Expo 2026” said the collaboration aims to elevate the annual showcase to an international level, combining expertise in destination events with creative direction from the fashion and design sector.

The partnership was formalized between Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu, represented by vice president for operations and general manager Brian Connelly, and Spotlight Couronne International Inc., represented by Canada-based designer Limuel Hayag Vilela, co-founder of the Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week. The memorandum of understanding was signed on Oct. 24, 2025. / AYP