Wedding soon? Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co marriage banns surface online

The names of Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co appeared during the livestream of marriage banns at their parish church on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

In Catholic tradition, marriage banns serve as a formal announcement that an engaged couple intends to marry.

Neither Alonzo nor Co has publicly confirmed their wedding plans. The church announcement also indicated that the couple now share the same address in an upscale area of Paco, Manila.

Alonzo confirmed in August 2025 that she was in a relationship with Co, the president of Puregold. / NPG S