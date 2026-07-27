Weekend just got better at Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu

Set along the resort's picturesque beachfront, the event combines an indulgent dinner buffet with an exciting lineup of live entertainment, creating an atmosphere where great food, music, and unforgettable performances come together under the stars. Whether guests are looking for a relaxing evening with loved ones or a lively night out with friends, Weekends Just Got Better at J[ark offers an experience that captures the festive spirit of Cebu.

The celebration features the soulful melodies of The Amigo Singers, energetic live band performances, and a live experience of ‘Better Weekends’ at Jpark in partnership with Y101 Red Hot Radio every Saturday, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., setting the perfect mood from late afternoon through the evening.