CEBU’S heat index could reach 40 degrees Celsius this weekend despite isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, prompting the weather bureau to urge residents to limit outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist with the Visayas office of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said in a phone interview Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, that he expects the weekend heat index to range from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The highest heat index recorded so far this week was 40 degrees Celsius, Eclarino said.

Heat risks

The weekend forecast falls within Pagasa’s “extreme caution” range, when heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible and prolonged physical activity in the heat can lead to heatstroke.

“It remains under the extreme caution category, so we should continue taking precautionary measures against the high heat index,” Eclarino said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Eclarino urged residents to take care between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the heat index tends to be highest.

He advised residents to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities during those hours and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

Weekend showers

Easterlies will continue to affect Cebu through the weekend, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms, Eclarino said.

Any relief from the rain may be brief, he said, as the heat index can rise again when the sun comes out.

As of Thursday, Pagasa was monitoring no low-pressure area that could affect the country.

As for the air quality, the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas said its Metro Cebu station recorded an air quality index of 78, rated “fair,” at 8 a.m. Thursday.

In Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, the monitoring station recorded a reading of 11, rated “good.” / DPC