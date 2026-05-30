Weeklong Brigada Eskwela campaign starts June 1

ABELLANA National School is set to hold Brigada Eskwela 2026 from June 1 to June 5, 2026, in preparation for the opening of classes for School Year 2026–2027.

Anchored on the theme “Bayanihan sa Paaralan: Nagkakaisa para sa Kaayusan at Kaalaman,” the annual campaign calls for unity and volunteerism to ensure a safe, clean, and conducive learning environment for students and faculty.

Brigada Eskwela is a nationwide program initiated by the Department of Education that brings together students, parents, teachers, alumni, and community stakeholders to rehabilitate classrooms and campus facilities before the start of the school year.

To manage the volume of volunteers, the school administration has organized the weeklong schedule by grade level: June 1: Grades 10 and 11, June 2: Grades 9 and 11, June 3: Grades 8 and 12 and June 4: Grades 7 and 12.

In line with the school maintenance effort, Abellana National School, in partnership with the Light of Lapulapu, has launched a donation drive to address various campus needs.

The school is accepting cleaning and sanitation supplies, reading and learning materials, repair tools, construction equipment, paint, electrical supplies, gardening tools, and emergency safety kits. All donation can be coordinated with the ANS Principals Office at (032)254-8248. (Dallas Del Mar / Junior Journo )