Weeks to officiate Suganob-Nontshinga bout

VETERAN international referee Tony Weeks will be the third man in the ring for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight world title eliminator between hometown hero Regie Suganob and two-time world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 70-year-old Weeks is a legendary boxing referee who has officiated some of the biggest fights on boxing’s grandest stages.

Weeks started his career as a referee in the 1990s and has officiated over 50 world title fights in 15 different countries.

Weeks was the third man in the ring for many of Manny Pacquiao’s fights, including his bouts against Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, and Timothy Bradley. He also officiated Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s bouts against Marquez, Miguel Cotto, and Marcos Maidana.

Other high-profile fights he has officiated include the classic Jose Luis Castillo vs. Diego Corrales match, the second Bernard Hopkins vs. Roy Jones Jr. bout, the Wladimir Klitschko vs. Tyson Fury encounter, and the Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev clash.

The Suganob-Nontshinga world title eliminator is a rematch of their 2023 world title fight in South Africa.

Nontshinga successfully defended his IBF light-flyweight belt with a unanimous decision win over Suganob.

This time, however, Nontshinga will be fighting in Suganob’s backyard.

The winner of the world title eliminator will earn a shot at the IBF light-flyweight belt against the winner of the upcoming bout between defending champion Thanongsak Simsri and Mark Vicelles on Sept. 26, 2026, in Japan. / EKA