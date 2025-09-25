Weighbridge station opens at CSCR

A NEW weighbridge station has been completed at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) to curb overloaded trucks, protect vital road infrastructure, and improve motorist safety.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and officials of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) led the blessing of the modern facility on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

The P70 million project was funded by CCLEC as part of its commitment to safer and more efficient road use in Cebu.

Archival said the weighbridge was strategically built before the CSCR viaduct and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) to prevent premature road damage and reduce accidents caused by truck overloading.

“If you see a lot of trucks, actually if they are overloaded, our viaduct will easily get damaged. The moment it is noticed that they are overloaded, they will not be allowed to pass through. We will send them back on the route,” Archival said.

From January to August 2025, the Cebu City South Road Properties Patrol Group recorded 436 disabled vehicles, including large trucks and trailers. Officials noted that many of these breakdowns were linked to overloading, which often caused traffic congestion and accidents.

CCLEC president and general manager Allan Alfon said overloaded trucks also increase the risk of serious mishaps as most of the time, when trucks are overloaded, the drivers cannot see what’s below.

Alfon said the facility will help ease traffic flow by preventing breakdowns that often stall vehicles for hours.

“When there’s a breakdown, the whole CSCR traffic will stall for three hours. That’s why we did this together with the city government,” Alfon said.

The weighbridge will be monitored 24/7. The facility still needs system integration to detect overloaded vehicles in real time, but it is on track to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

Non-compliance will result in penalties and fines to be issued by deputized enforcers. CCLEC has already coordinated with the Land Transportation Office to deputize personnel, while enforcement will be carried out in partnership with the Cebu City Transportation Office.

Republic Act 8794, or the Anti-Overloading Act of 2000, penalizes trucks and trailers carrying axle loads above 13,500 kilograms. Violators face fines equivalent to 25 percent of their Motor Vehicle User’s Charge.

Cordova side

Apart from the CSCR facility, CCLEC has also constructed a weighbridge station on the Cordova side of CCLEX.

Both are equipped with Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) technology using Lineas quartz sensors that can measure wheel and axle loads in real time without requiring vehicles to stop. Overloaded trucks flagged by the system will be redirected to static weighing stations for verification.

The WIM system is integrated into CCLEX’s traffic management platform powered by Indra Philippines, a highway technology solutions provider.

CCLEX, which links mainland Cebu through the South Road Properties to Cordova town in Mactan, is operated by CCLEC, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the country’s largest toll road concessionaire and operator. / CAV